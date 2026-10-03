Washington’s $40 trillion problem has a tempting shortcut: repay yesterday’s borrowing with tomorrow’s cheaper dollars. The catch could strengthen Bitcoin’s appeal—and make America’s debt even harder to manage.

Imagine checking your savings account and discovering that every dollar is still there, but a substantial part of what you saved for has moved out of reach.

The house deposit. The retirement cushion. The freedom to work a little less.

Nothing was withdrawn. Nobody missed a payment. The numbers look reassuring.

They simply buy less.

Keep that picture in mind when you read what Donald Trump said about America’s debt.

In his interview with TIME, published October 1, the president said:

“Certain levels of inflation will also pay off that debt very rapidly. Very rapidly.”

The conversation concerned a national debt that had reached roughly $40 trillion.

The investment argument for gold, silver, and Bitcoin is easy to understand. A government struggling with enormous obligations might welcome a currency that makes those obligations easier to carry. People holding that currency might start looking for somewhere else to save.

But the most revealing part comes before the investment conclusion.

If inflation makes a debt easier to repay, the creditor receives purchasing power that is worth less than expected. Someone bears the difference.

That is the question worth asking: who pays, how much, and what happens when they refuse to keep financing the arrangement?

An Intel-style deal could give taxpayers a share of the AI boom. It could also give their government a financial reason to protect the companies it is supposed to police.

The $40 Trillion Shortcut Looks Better on Paper

Inflation does not erase a Treasury bond. If the government owes $1,000 of principal on an ordinary nominal bond, a higher price level does not change that promise into $800. The government still owes the contractual dollars.

What changes is what those dollars can purchase.

That distinction sounds technical until you put yourself on both sides of the transaction. To the borrower, a fixed obligation can become lighter in real terms. To the lender, the same repayment can become less valuable.

The payment can arrive exactly on schedule while delivering a disappointing economic result.

Now consider a deliberately simplified calculation. Freeze a hypothetical debt stock at $40 trillion for ten years. Ignore interest, new borrowing, repayments, refinancing, and inflation-linked obligations. We are measuring only how a rising price level changes the purchasing power represented by that fixed amount.

These are arithmetic illustrations, not forecasts. The calculation divides $40 trillion by the cumulative increase in prices.

At 5% annual inflation, the real value of that unchanged nominal sum falls by about 38.6% over a decade.

You can see why the idea interests a heavily indebted borrower.

You can also see why describing it as “paying off” debt is misleading. The obligation remains. Its purchasing power shrinks.

And the assumptions doing the heavy lifting in that table—especially no new borrowing and no refinancing—are precisely the assumptions that fail in the real world.

The Next Creditor Can Demand a Better Deal

America’s headline national debt includes both debt held by the public and intragovernmental holdings. It contains different instruments with different terms. It is not one giant fixed-rate loan that Washington can leave untouched for a decade.

That matters enormously.

The government has existing creditors to repay and future creditors to persuade.

An investor who already owns a long-term bond with a fixed coupon cannot demand a higher coupon just because inflation turns out worse than expected. A prospective buyer has choices.

They can demand a higher yield. Buy a shorter maturity. Purchase inflation protection. Hold another asset.

Imagine a lender agreeing to 3% interest because they expect inflation near 2%. An unexpected jump to 5% damages the real return on that agreement.

Now imagine asking the same lender to make another ten-year commitment after publicly describing inflation as a useful debt-management tool.

Why would they offer the same terms?