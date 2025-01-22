With the inauguration of Donald Trump, the Bitcoin market has returned to positive sentiment, and even ultra-positive sentiment, as we've returned to extreme greed sentiment if the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index is anything to go by:

In the hours leading up to Donald Trump's inauguration speech, a new ATH was even reached by the price of Bitcoin just above $109K.

And then the dust settled, as Donald Trump didn't mention Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies once during the speech. Donald Trump did talk the next day about creating a Crypto Task Force to ease regulation of the industry, but nothing specific to Bitcoin, and above all, nothing about the strategic Bitcoin reserve he had promised to create.

And yet, FOMO persists. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is still above $100K to $104K. This position has enabled the Bitcoin price to post 6 consecutive days above the symbolic $100K level. An opportunity for many investors to return to profit, particularly short-term holders. 80% of them are back in the green. But could unstable market volatility lead to a new wave of panic selling?