If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Now that Super Tuesday has taken place in America, it seems clear that we'll be treated to a rematch of the 2020 presidential duel in America. Donald Trump has been dreaming of this for the past 4 years, and now he'll be able to take on Joe Biden again for revenge. Donald Trump's goal seems obvious: to return to the White House so he can wage his vendetta against all those he deems traitors.

With the slogan “It's the economy stupid” seemingly no longer an election staple, it would seem that Joe Biden has his work cut out for him.

I'm not for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, because I believe that both will pursue disastrous policies that will continue to worsen the situation.

It can't be otherwise, because beyond the politicians, the current system is flawed. All these politicians can't change the situation. The system won't be fixed, and the revolution will come from the people. This revolution is embodied by Bitcoin.

That said, something is astonishing. While Bitcoin has just beaten a new ATH above $72K and entered uncharted territories, Donald Trump is now enthusiastic about Bitcoin.

He was interviewed a few hours ago on Squawk Box:

Here's where Donald Trump talks about Bitcoin:

“Sometimes we'll let people pay through Bitcoin...it's an additional form of currency.”

The most blinkered optimists went straight to ultra-bullish thinking that Donald Trump was now pro-Bitcoin.

These people almost forgot what he said a little later about possible competitors to the US dollar:

“I would not allow countries to go off the dollar, because when we lose that standard, that will be like losing a revolutionary war.”

Donald Trump has become a true politician since he can say two contradictory things in the same televised speech.

You can't be pro-Bitcoin and then say that you'll do anything to protect the hegemony of the US dollar over the world. These are two contradictory things. As Hillary Clinton has said in the past, “Bitcoin has the potential of undermining the role of the dollar as a reserve currency.”

Bitcoin's potential goes far beyond replacing gold as a reference store of value for the general public.

Quite simply, Bitcoin has the potential to become the world's next reserve currency:

From now on, you need to learn to read between the lines and understand that Donald Trump was not Bullish on Bitcoin. Far from it! He wants to capitalize on Bitcoin's current popularity to try and make people think he's different from Joe Biden and get more votes for the 2024 presidential election.

Remember what Donald Trump said about Bitcoin in 2019:

Donald Trump had even tasked some of his staff with finding a way to ban Bitcoin ... LOL ...

So, have no illusions. Donald Trump won't do any better than Joe Biden on Bitcoin. In fact, in his 2024 program, Joe Biden is proposing a 30% tax on the electricity consumed by Bitcoin Miners. Something disgraceful, designed to pave the way for the arrival of a Digital Dollar in the future. This Digital Dollar will be the worst thing for your privacy.

All these politicians will do nothing but protect the current system, in which the American dollar is king.

For those who doubt this, look to the past and you'll see why Americans have gone to war so often in past decades. The latest example relates to Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Shortly before Gaddafi's fall, Libya had a plan to create a pan-African currency based on the Libyan dinar backed by its 143 tons of gold reserves, as revealed in an April 2011 email from Sidney Blumenthal, found in the Clinton documents leaked to the Net by Wikileaks. Gaddafi imagined breaking French hegemony over the former African colonies by offering an alternative to the CFA franc and using the weight of his nearly 2 million barrels of daily oil production.

At one time, Gaddafi was also talking about denominating his oil exports in euros. In short, Gaddafi's ambition was to undermine the exorbitant privileges that Westerners granted themselves in Africa.

It will then come as no surprise that a coalition led by America, France, and the UK took it upon themselves to put an end to Gaddafi's regime in Libya.

Of course, I wouldn't say that Gaddafi was a democrat, far from it. He was a dictator, but what must be shocking here is the radical reversal of position on the part of Westerners, who had no hesitation in inviting Gaddafi to their homes in style, as President Sarkozy did in December 2007 at the Elysée Palace.

It was later revealed that Gaddafi's Libyan regime had paid 50 million euros to finance Nicolas Sarkozy's 2007 French presidential campaign. The official amount of Sarkozy's 2007 presidential campaign was 20 million euros ...

I'll stop there, but you can do your research on these subjects to understand that these politicians will do anything to protect the current system. None is better than the other.

The real revolution comes from Bitcoin, and it's by supporting the Bitcoin revolution that the people will be able to regain power. But to do this, we need to put speculation aside and focus on the why of Bitcoin, to take full advantage of the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

Quite a program, you may say! But that's what's at stake for the Bitcoin revolution in the future.

It's up to you to tell me what you think of Donald Trump's statements on Bitcoin.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

In France, BFM Business is a TV channel that would like to present itself as a reference for the economy, the stock market, the financial markets, (and now Bitcoin ?!?) ...

Listen to the French TV host tell you what's in store for Bitcoin with its fourth Halving ...

If you don't understand French, I'll help you.

The journalist says that the Bitcoin Halving is the halving of the Bitcoin price to stimulate demand.

One reaction: LOL.

A second reaction: it just goes to show you how much credence you can give to the so-called journalists we see giving their so-called expertise on TV all the time.

Don't Trust, Verify.