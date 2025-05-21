BIP.

If you've been reading me long enough, this acronym probably rings a bell: BIP stands for Bitcoin Improvement Proposal.

A Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) is a formal proposal to change Bitcoin. The BIP process organizes the Bitcoin community without a centralized leader. BIPs can propose changes to Bitcoin's consensus layer, community standards, or the development process.

Today, I'm going to introduce you to BIP-177, which simply proposes to make 1 Sat (or Satoshi) 1 BTC. So, instead of 21 million Bitcoins, we're talking about 2.1 quadrillion Bitcoins.

The 5 Major Misconceptions the General Public Still Has About Bitcoin in 2025 Sylvain Saurel · May 12 Every Bitcoin cycle has its fashions. In past cycles, it was common practice to criticize Bitcoin with false arguments. Some people have even made a specialty of denigrating Bitcoin unnecessarily for years. I'm thinking here of highly successful billionaires like Bill Gates. He continues to say that Bitcoin is just an application of the Greater Fool Theory. Nevertheless, he has begun to soften his stance, recently explaining that, given all the massive investments that have been made in Bitcoin over the years, it is now hard to imagine Bitcoin eventually falling towards zero. Read full story

This may surprise you, or even worry you, since you've been seduced by Bitcoin by the fact that its maximum supply would remain fixed, come what may, at 21 million units. Now, all of a sudden, we're talking about 2.1 quadrillion units.

But rest assured, if there's one thing that doesn't look set to change in Bitcoin, it's the 21-million-unit limit, set by Satoshi Nakamoto at the blockchain's launch in 2009, a rule that all users and network nodes accept and enforce.

For the time being, it seems impossible to imagine this figure evolving, although some argue that a future lack of transaction fees would pose a security problem, prompting users to consider removing this limit and reintroducing a fixed reward in BTC per block.

Although the security issue remains to be demonstrated - Nakamoto's genius resides precisely in a consensus capable of adapting to mining power to secure the Blockchain - some are already keen to modify the terminology set up by Satoshi and those adopted over time.

BIP-177 proposes changing the base unit from 21 million Bitcoins to 2.1 quadrillion, renaming each fraction of 0.00000001 BTC as “Bitcoin”.

What we're talking about here is redefining Bitcoin's basic unit, not changing the Bitcoin protocol in depth. Feel free to read the BIP for yourself:

BIP-177

Don’t Trust, Verify.

The Bitcoin protocol already allows you to divide 1 BTC into 100 million units, commonly known as Satoshis or Sats, in homage to its creator.

I've already explained why “Buy Satoshis, Get Rich” is gradually becoming the new “Buy Bitcoin, Get Rich”:

BIP-177 proposes 3 changes:

Abandon the term “Satoshi”.

Use “Bitcoin” as the base unit.

Retain the currency code “BTC”.

Thus, the total would remain at 21 million BTC, but each BTC would now represent 100 million Bitcoins.

The debate over the term “Sats” has been going on for a long time, and this proposal is being taken seriously.

The idea of redefining Bitcoin's base unit has been discussed for several years. It officially entered BIPs in December 2024 with BIP-177, proposed by John Carvalho, CEO of Synonym, the company behind the BitKit wallet. In recent days, Carvalho's proposal has resurfaced, notably thanks to several shares from Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and a committed player in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Jack Dorsey supports the proposal, saying it would simplify understanding for new users, without disturbing those already familiar with Bitcoin. While this change may indeed make the display of wallets more legible, it seems to respond above all to a problem specific to the English-speaking world, where we spontaneously use the term “bits” to designate fractions, while Satoshi or Sat remains less intuitive and requires a learning effort.

That said, even in English-speaking countries, it's common to have 2 names for monetary units: the “cent” for the dollar, the “penny” for the pound. In Nigeria, the “kobo” is used for the naira; in India, the “paise” is for the rupee. In Iran, an informal higher unit has even been created: the toman. It is now widely used, and is equivalent to 10 rials, although only the latter is officially recognized.

Finally, there remains an important argument to consider about the general public, who would find it hard to understand the nuance with such an evolution as that proposed by BIP 177. Some people wouldn't understand that we're talking about people owning several million Bitcoins... The best solution, in my opinion, is to keep the term Sat or Satoshi, in homage to Satoshi Nakamoto, or to define a new name for this basic unit of the Bitcoin system. After all, Satoshi or Sat is the basic unit of the Bitcoin system. The notion of “Bitcoin” is purely visual.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

What kind of international monetary and financial system would be possible without the domination of the King Dollar?