In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
6h

Not a good idea, in my opinion. This would change the supply of Bitcoin in the perception of the public and be confusing. It would certainly invite immediate criticism from those hostile to bitcoin, as they would dishonestly state this shows bitcoin inflates like fiat currency. A public used to pennies, cents, nickels, dimes, and quarters can easily get used to "sats" or "satoshis." Perhaps agreeing on different words defining different amounts of bitcoin is a good idea, but conflating the word bitcoin to define two different amounts of bitcoin adds unnecessary confusion. Simple, clear, distinct, and consistent terms are best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sylvain Saurel
Sovereign's avatar
Sovereign
4h

We need two terms for different scales.

Counting in quadrillions of bitcoins would be a huge pain also, just at the other end of the scale.

Linguistically the single syllable “sat” is perfect.

Seems like a low value proposal to me, particularly given that language is organic and that the inertia is already there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sylvain Saurel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture