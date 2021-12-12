Discover How a Transaction Is Added to the Bitcoin Blockchain and Secured via Mining in 9 Steps

“Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” — Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is one of the biggest investors of all time. His consistent success in financial investments for over 50 years makes him an expert in risk management.

When Warren Buffett talks about investment risk, you need to listen carefully even he doesn’t understand the power of Bitcoin. Given his age, you can forgive him for being overwhelmed by new technologies.

For Warren Buffett, the biggest risk when you invest is not knowing what you are doing. If you invest with an understanding of what you are doing, you are making a controlled decision, which is not a risk.

In the case of Bitcoin, it’s the same thing.

Buying Bitcoin is only risky if you don’t understand how Bitcoin works and the revolution it intends to lead in building a fairer future world for all.

To help you better understand what Bitcoin is, and ultimately better manage the risk associated with a potential Bitcoin purchase, I propose to discover in 9 steps how a transaction is added to the Bitcoin Blockchain and how it is secured through the mining process.