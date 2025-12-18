If we accept that Bitcoin is a monetary defense system, then we must know how to use it even when traditional communication channels are severed. Here is how the most seasoned “Bitcoiners” prepare to operate without the Internet, using radio waves and specific hardware configurations.

Part 1: Sending Bitcoins via Radio Waves (Transmission)

The idea might seem like something out of a Cold War spy movie, but it is very real. A Bitcoin transaction is nothing more than a hexadecimal string of characters (text).

The Technical Principle

For a transaction to be valid, it does not need to be created on a connected device. It simply needs to be signed (with your private key) and then broadcast to a node that is connected to the network.

The technical challenge is this: how do you transport this small packet of text from your disconnected computer to the Bitcoin network?