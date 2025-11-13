A specter is haunting international relations: the specter of Bitcoin. Forget the memes, the “to the moon” chants, and the image of a purely speculative asset. We have just entered a new era. The first world war for digital gold has just begun, and it is not being fought on a traditional battlefield, but in the cold, immutable folds of the blockchain.

At the heart of this conflict that is reshaping geopolitics: 127,000 Bitcoins. A fortune worth $13 billion at the current rate. Two belligerents: the United States and China. And two narratives so opposed that they cannot coexist.

On one side, China accuses America of a large-scale cyber-operation, a state-sponsored hack followed by outright theft. On the other hand, America pleads the lawful seizure of the fruits of a barbaric criminal network.

But behind the press releases and formal accusations, a cold analysis of on-chain data – Bitcoin’s public ledger – tells a much more disturbing story. A story that suggests an operation planned at the highest level, and one that redefines the very nature of sovereignty.

This is not a simple legal case. It is a turning point. Welcome to the Bitcoin arms race.

We are facing the great financial reckoning of our time, and it will create the largest wealth transfer in human history.

The Accusation: Operation “LuBian”

On November 9, 2025, China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC), an official Beijing body, released a technical report that had the effect of a bombshell. The document, titled “Technical Traceability Analysis Report on the LuBian Mining Pool Hacking Incident,” doesn’t just detail a theft; it points a finger at the culprit.

According to the CVERC, the starting point of this affair dates back to December 2020. The “LuBian” mining pool (a cooperative of Bitcoin miners) was the victim of a sophisticated hack. The attackers, according to the report, exploited a critical vulnerability in the private key generation of a P2SH (Pay to Script Hash) wallet, a complex type of Bitcoin address.

The haul was colossal: 127,000 BTC.

Then, silence. For four long years, the stolen fortune lay dormant. Not one transaction, not a single satoshi moved. In the world of cryptocurrency, where hackers usually rush to launder their gains through mixers and exotic exchanges, this immobility is atypical. It suggests an actor with extraordinary patience, iron discipline, and no need to “cash out” the money.

The story could have ended there, becoming another of those “sleeping whale” legends that fascinate blockchain observers.

But the unthinkable happened. Between June and July 2024, the 127,000 BTC awakened. In a single block of coordinated transactions, they were transferred. The destination? A series of 25 new addresses.

The CVERC’s analysis then becomes chilling. These addresses, freshly created to receive the loot, are now formally labeled by several blockchain analysis firms as belonging... to the United States government.

China’s conclusion is unequivocal: Washington orchestrated an illegal cyber-operation against a Chinese entity, stole $13 billion in digital assets, and patiently kept them on ice before integrating them into its own reserves. It is an accusation of state-sponsored piracy.

The Counter-Offensive: The DOJ’s “Cleanup”

Just weeks after these fund movements, even before the CVERC report was published, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) held its own press conference. The announcement was spectacular: a record seizure of 127,271 BTC.

The American narrative is entirely different. There is no mention of LuBian or hacking. It is a matter of justice.

The DOJ claims to have dismantled one of the largest criminal networks in recent memory, linked to the Cambodian billionaire Chen Zhi, founder of the “Prince Group.” The investigation, led by the FBI, reportedly involves extremely serious crimes: “pig butchering” scams (sophisticated sentimental and financial fraud), large-scale money laundering, and, even darker, human trafficking and forced labor.

According to the DOJ, the 127,271 BTC (a figure strangely close to the LuBian theft) were nothing more than the proceeds of these criminal activities. US authorities claim that the private keys to these funds belonged to the defendant, Chen Zhi, and that the seizure was conducted within an irreproachable legal framework to compensate victims and dismantle the organization.

Two narratives, two realities. On one side, a state-sponsored hacking operation followed by an illegal confiscation. On the other hand, a lawful seizure is part of a fraud investigation and forced labor.

The Chinese version insists: the funds never belonged to Chen Zhi. Washington allegedly “ate” an initial hack, perhaps carried out by others (the CVERC mentions initial traces from China and Iran), to appropriate it for themselves. The American version, meanwhile, makes no mention of the LuBian mining pool.

The Blockchain Never Lies: What the Data Says

We are facing a narrative stalemate. One superpower is lying. Perhaps both are. But Bitcoin has a characteristic that neither gold, nor oil, nor dollars possess: a public, immutable, and verifiable ledger. On-chain traceability.

What do the facts, etched in digital stone, tell us?

Independent blockchain analysis firms, such as Elliptic and Arkham Intelligence, delved into the case as soon as the DOJ made its announcement. Their conclusions, published in late 2024 and throughout 2025, are explosive.

First, the match is perfect. The 25 addresses that the DOJ announced it had seized funds from correspond exactly and unambiguously to the ones that received the 127,000 BTC stolen from the LuBian mining pool in December 2020. These aren’t similar funds; they are the same funds.

Second, the behavioral profile contradicts the American thesis. The DOJ claims these BTC came from a vast “pig butchering” scam network. However, this type of crime has a very specific on-chain signature: thousands of victims sending small and medium amounts (fractional deposits) to the scammers’ wallets. The scammers then frantically move the money, run it through mixers, cross-chain bridges, and send it to exchanges to “cash out.”

None of that appears here. The data from Elliptic and Arkham is clear: no trace of typical “pig butchering” activity is visible. On the contrary, the profile matches the one described by the CVERC: a single theft in 2020, total dormancy for four years, then a single, coordinated transfer in 2024. This is not the behavior of a scam network, but that of a patient, likely state-level entity conducting a planned operation.

Third, the lack of evidence and the involuntary admission. To date, the Department of Justice has provided no public on-chain data linking the seized BTC to any fraud network or to Chen Zhi.

Even more troubling, in a subsequent technical statement, an FBI spokesperson, attempting to clarify the funds’ origin, stated that they “originated from attacks against Iranian and Chinese mining operations.” This wording, meant to justify the seizure, is an involuntary admission: it precisely overlaps with the Chinese thesis of the LuBian case.

The factual conclusion, based on public and verifiable elements, is damning for Washington: the available evidence contradicts the DOJ’s narrative. Everything indicates that the seized BTC indeed originates from the LuBian mining pool hack.

Washington’s Maneuver: Laundering a $13 Billion Heist

If we follow the data trail, the Chinese thesis becomes the most probable. And its implications are staggering.

This would mean that the United States not only conducted an illegal $13 billion financial cyber-operation. It would also have then used its own judicial system, the DOJ, to “legalize” this war booty. The legal case against Chen Zhi (whose guilt on other matters is not in question) would have served as a cover, a legal vehicle to launder the theft and transform a hack into a “lawful seizure.”

This is a new form of “laundering”: not laundering dirty money to make it appear clean, but laundering an illegal state operation by passing it off as a judicial proceeding.

If this thesis is true, the United States has committed an act of economic cyberwarfare of unprecedented audacity, then legalized the spoils of this heist by officially pouring it into the state’s coffers. Uncle Sam, having become the largest state holder of Bitcoin, would have acquired his fortune not only through legal seizures but also through clandestine operations.

The Real Stakes: The Bitcoin Arms Race

But why? Why would the United States risk a major geopolitical crisis for $13 billion? It’s a significant sum, certainly, but not enough to change the global financial balance.

The answer is simple: China doesn’t care about $13 billion. It’s the Bitcoins it wants. And so does the United States.

We are perhaps witnessing the true beginning of the Bitcoin arms race. Forget the Cold War and the race for nuclear warheads. The new doctrine of sovereignty is being played out on a different field. The rarest, most liquid, and most transportable asset in the digital world is becoming a strategic reserve, on par with physical gold stockpiles and oil reserves.

States, after years of denial and contempt, are beginning to understand. They are accumulating, directly or indirectly. The sovereignty of tomorrow, the ability to finance a war effort, to bypass sanctions, or simply to preserve wealth in an unstable financial world, will henceforth depend on holding this “digital gold.”

China, ironically, created the conditions for its own downgrading. By banning Bitcoin mining and use on its territory in recent years, it handed mining hegemony to the United States on a silver platter, which has become the new superpower of the global hashrate.

Today, Beijing watches Washington consolidate its status as the largest state holder of BTC, accumulating official reserves in the tens of thousands. China realizes it has been left behind. The CVERC report and the claim to these 127,000 BTC are not a simple complaint. It is a desperate attempt to recover a major strategic asset and to challenge America’s nascent hegemony over digital gold.

This affair is not an end; it is a beginning. The starting gun for a new “Cold War” where superpowers will no longer fight just for control of the seas or space, but for control of private keys. The 127,000 BTC from LuBian are just the first shot. The war for 21st-century hegemony will also be fought in Bitcoin.

