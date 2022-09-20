Do you know CBDCs?

Yes, the famous Central Bank Digital Currencies.

Still not familiar? These are virtual currencies that central banks are preparing and that they are trying to present to you as revolutionary.

China is already at the forefront in this field, with the will to have the first-mover advantage, in case CBDCs would be imposed worldwide. This is part of the various strategies followed by Xi Jinping and the CCP to try to break the hegemony of the US dollar over the world in the future.

From the CCP's perspective in China, it is easy to see why CBDCs are something ideal. It is even the missing piece in the puzzle of the mass surveillance society that the CCP has been building for many years. The digital yuan will complement everything that is being put in place under the Chinese social credit to better control and lock down the lives of the Chinese.

On the Western side, it may seem surprising at first glance to see that an initiative like this is followed with so much interest.