Bitcoin is increasingly seen as the currency of the internet. As a result, the Bitcoin protocol is practically inseparable from the internet in the minds of the general public.

Critics of Bitcoin were quick to point out that Bitcoin would be severely affected in the event of a global Internet outage. This is true, but it would be wrong to assume that all traditional systems, starting with the banking system, would not also be thrown into chaos in such a situation.

The difference, however, is that in the world of Bitcoin, developers are constantly working on solutions to protect against such a cataclysmic situation.

In 2020, I told you about Blockstream, which had developed a satellite communication solution to continue interacting with the Bitcoin system without an Internet connection:

Over the past few years, I have also spoken to you many times about the Machankura project, which I find extremely promising.

Machankura is a custodial solution that allows you to send and receive Bitcoin without the need for an internet connection, but using messages via the SMS protocol.

Machankura is already operational in several African countries, where a lack of Internet penetration has been a limiting factor to Bitcoin adoption.

To learn more about this project, which deserves to be supported in the Western world as well, I invite you to read the following articles:

So you understand that Bitcoin does not necessarily need the Internet to function. What Bitcoin needs is a communication channel that allows data to be transferred.

A developer recently presented a project called Darkwire, which allows transactions to be carried out on the Bitcoin system without requiring Internet access. This feature could prove extremely useful in geographical areas where populations are subject to censorship or denied access to the Internet.

This fits perfectly with Bitcoin's goal of creating a global monetary system that transcends the control and limitations of governments. Reducing dependence on the Internet and having a plan B is essential in this context.

The Darkwire project was developed during the Bitcoin 2025 hackathon.

Darkwire uses long-range radio waves, notably thanks to the LoRa radio communication protocol. Darkwire uses long-range LoRa radio technology to create a decentralized mesh network that completely bypasses traditional internet infrastructure.

This allows users to broadcast their transactions over radio waves. These transactions are then propagated from node to node until they reach an access point connected to the internet. In addition, these transactions are protected throughout their journey to preserve confidentiality and ensure that no censorship is applied.

Darkwire is aimed at people who want to protect their privacy or bypass surveillance of their communications and transactions.

To achieve this, the radio network will eventually be based on an infrastructure of nodes taking various forms. For example, high-altitude balloons equipped with a radio receiver and transmitter. Or portable transceiver nodes operated by individuals.

To encourage its expansion, the project relies on basic equipment. An Arduino UNO board, an antenna, a LoRa receiver, and you're good to go. For a few dozen dollars, you can operate your node.

Of course, not everything is perfect yet with such an embryonic project, but the idea behind it is simply brilliant. Under ideal conditions, each Darkwire node has a range of 10 km with a direct line of sight, although in more densely populated environments, the range would be between 3 km and 5 km.

Several features, such as UTXO retrieval of messages, their encryption, and their upload to Nostr, remain to be implemented.

The programmer also acknowledged that Darkwire currently has limitations, including the relatively low bandwidth of LoRa radio, LoRa's sensitivity to terrain obstacles, and the dependence of Darkwire nodes on Internet exit nodes, which could become points of failure.

However, as Darkwire networks develop, these limitations should be significantly improved, giving Bitcoin users in less favorable environments the ability to send transactions to Bitcoin validators anywhere in the world.

The development of the Darkwire project will need to be closely monitored in the coming months and years, as it represents a terrestrial alternative to Blockstream's satellite solution, which I mentioned at the beginning of this article.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Tesla, X, SpaceX, xAI... Elon Musk faces many challenges ahead.

The 5 Major Misconceptions the General Public Still Has About Bitcoin in 2025 Sylvain Saurel · May 12 Every Bitcoin cycle has its fashions. In past cycles, it was common practice to criticize Bitcoin with false arguments. Some people have even made a specialty of denigrating Bitcoin unnecessarily for years. I'm thinking here of highly successful billionaires like Bill Gates. He continues to say that Bitcoin is just an application of the Greater Fool Theory. Nevertheless, he has begun to soften his stance, recently explaining that, given all the massive investments that have been made in Bitcoin over the years, it is now hard to imagine Bitcoin eventually falling towards zero. Read full story

Tether has been warned: the American financial giants are entering the stablecoin race.