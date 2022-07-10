The price of Bitcoin has regained some strength in recent days with a return above $20K, and a local high hit at $22.5K on July 8, 2022. However, there is no indication that the price of Bitcoin has bottomed out in the crash we have been experiencing for several months now. The price of Bitcoin is just above $21K at the time of writing, and the sideways movement of the price of Bitcoin could continue for several more weeks.

We can also see that the return of the Bitcoin price to above $21K has been good for investor sentiment, which has become less extreme since the beginning of July 2022:

However, due to the current macroeconomic context, the evolution of the Bitcoin price will not depend on the asset itself in the coming weeks and months, but on the economic news that will come out.

As such, there are three major dates to remember in July, as depending on the economic data that will be announced in America, the Bitcoin market could see things accelerate.