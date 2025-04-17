Concentration of Block-Issuing Entities: Is Bitcoin on the Road to Centralization?
Is Bitcoin's ability to remain neutral and censorship-resistant still guaranteed?
The Bitcoin revolution is inextricably linked to the decentralization revolution we must move towards in all areas. Bitcoin embodies the idea of a system without intermediaries. Nevertheless, at the heart of the Bitcoin system, the technological reality raises questions. Especially when we realize that 6 entities completely dominate the production of new blocks, thus concentrating a large part of the power. These 6 entities currently produce 9 out of 10 blocks.
This raises questions that are far from new: Does this increasingly apparent centralization call into question one of the protocol's foundations? Is Bitcoin's ability to remain neutral and censorship-resistant at risk?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.