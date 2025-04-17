The Bitcoin revolution is inextricably linked to the decentralization revolution we must move towards in all areas. Bitcoin embodies the idea of a system without intermediaries. Nevertheless, at the heart of the Bitcoin system, the technological reality raises questions. Especially when we realize that 6 entities completely dominate the production of new blocks, thus concentrating a large part of the power. These 6 entities currently produce 9 out of 10 blocks.

This raises questions that are far from new: Does this increasingly apparent centralization call into question one of the protocol's foundations? Is Bitcoin's ability to remain neutral and censorship-resistant at risk?