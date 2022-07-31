This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Stablecoins have been going through a particularly difficult time in recent months. The current Bear Market has brought to light the bad practices of some and even the scams that the Bull Market may have previously masked.

Since the collapse of the UST in May 2022, financial regulators around the world have had their sights set on stablecoins. Not to mention the controversy that has been surrounding Tether's USDT forever, it is now Circle's USDC that is caught up in the rumors.

To understand the potential crisis facing Circle and the USDC, we have to go back to the company's partnership with Signature and Silvergate banks.

A rumor widely relayed on Twitter suggests that the company was paying a 5% interest rate to these banks to systematically convert the dollars deposited by its clients into USDC. The operation has already cost Circle $500 million:

Alongside this agreement, Signature and Silvergate have launched loan offerings around USDC to earn returns for the benefit of stablecoin capitalization.

Circle has also launched similar offerings subscribed to by well-known crypto lending companies such as Blockfi, Celsius, and 3AC.

However, the latter's recent liquidity problems put Circle in an uncomfortable situation reminiscent of Terra a few months ago. Indeed, their insolvency could be followed by Circle's inability to return their dollars to their customers if they demand it. Withdrawal pressure on the company would then cause the collapse of the USDC under such conditions.

We are still in the rumor stage, but given all that has happened in the last few months, it seems important to take precautions to ensure that UST holders are not left crying.

In an attempt to put out the fire, Circle's CEO Jeremy Allaire quickly stepped up to the plate and called the rumors FUD. Circle had also shared USDC reserve information and its depositories in mid-July 2022 for the sake of transparency:

Circle provided details on the methods it has put in place to ensure true transparency regarding the USDC reserve:

“Since launching USDC in 2018, we have secured third-party monthly attestations as to the sufficiency of the reserve and its composition from a leading global accounting firm, as well as ensured that the USDC reserve is fully audited as part of Circle’s annual financial statement audit.”

As U.S. authorities continue to ponder and work on implementing new rules that can govern the cryptocurrency market, Circle continues to effectively strengthen its foundation to increase transparency around its digital asset. “We are committed to building trust and will continue to do so,” the company says.

Unfortunately, this media outing was not enough to allay the fears of the crypto community on Twitter.

If you've chosen to store some of your assets in USDC, you must be wondering what your options are to protect yourself from a potential blowout of Circle's stablecoin. This is legitimate because even if it's just FUD, prevention is better than cure as the saying goes.

My position might surprise you, but my preference is to use Bitcoin to secure my assets permanently, and I explain in the article below why Bitcoin is the best stablecoin:

Few understand it, but those who do are sleeping peacefully at night.

