China Bans Anything That Promotes Freedom – It Is an Honor for Bitcoin To Be Banned by China
Bitcoin will succeed without China. It will be more problematic for the Chinese, however.
I don't know if you've noticed, but at the moment, hardly a week goes by without the Chinese government announcing new bans for the population. In fact, in recent days, the pace seems to be accelerating.
For a few months now we have been witnessing a real takeover of the country by the central power in Beijing. The Chinese government had been letting thi…