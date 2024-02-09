If you liked reading this, please click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

In this newsletter, I talk about Bitcoin daily. But from time to time, I also talk about Monero, which for me is the perfect companion to Bitcoin.

I've already written several articles on the subject, including one in November 2023 which gave you a detailed introduction to Monero. I invite you to read that article for more details on Monero:

In recent days, Monero has been back in the spotlight with Binance's decision to delist Monero. In immediate reaction, XMR fell sharply within a few hours.

But it doesn't matter!

Monero doesn't need Binance or CEX. Monero has a clear mission.

Monero remains true to its mission, and the fact that authorities are facing pressure on CEXs like Binance to delist Monero should alert you to the need to also own XMR in addition to your Bitcoin.

Monero is the perfect companion to BTC.

Supporting the privacy and decentralization of the Monero Blockchain is the only thing to do.

If other centralized exchanges continue to obey pressure from regulators, you can be sure that more announcements of this kind will follow in the months and years to come.

Some may wonder how they'll be able to obtain XMR if the centralized exchanges no longer offer it. In what follows, I'm going to give you 3 ways of acquiring XMR.

1. Accept Monero as payment for your products and services

This is probably the easiest way to obtain Monero. You sell your products and services directly for Monero obtained via P2P. Of course, as your business grows, you may want to optimize this by installing a solution like BtcPayServer on your website to automate payment management. This type of solution comes with a daily update between the cost of fiat money and that of Monero.

Note that I give this same advice for those who want to get more BTC. Remember to ask for payment in BTC. Maybe you'll be told no, or maybe it'll be an opportunity to evangelize one more person to Bitcoin or Monero. You can use this opportunity to open one more person's eyes to the necessity of Bitcoin and Monero for our future.

2. Become a Monero Miner

Like the Bitcoin blockchain, which issues a new block of transactions every 10 minutes, the Monero blockchain issues a new block every 2 minutes. The Monero Miner who finds the next block gets 0.6 XMR as a reward.

No need to buy mining ASICs to mine Monero. Monero's consensus algorithm, RandomX, is designed to run on computer CPUs. This allows more solo miners to have a chance of finding the next block.

The best thing to do, of course, is to join a pool of miners, which will give you a better chance of getting rewards than staying on your own. P2Pool is a Monero Mining pool you can target to get started.

In terms of CPUs, there's a benchmark that compares the best CPUs for mining Monero with the maximum chance of getting a reward:

RandomX Benchmark

3. Acquire XMR via decentralized exchanges (DEX)

The final way to acquire XMR is to exchange weak money (USD, Euro, ...) or Bitcoin for XMR. Since centralized exchanges are bowing to pressure from regulators by delisting Monero, you'll have to turn to decentralized exchange platforms like Bisq or LocalMonero.

This is an opportunity for you, as it will enable you to buy XMR in no-KYC mode. It would be an incongruity to buy XMR having given in to the KYC policy requirements of centralized exchange platforms.

From this point of view, the fact that XMR has been delisted from CEX is a good thing. It will force all those who want to obtain Monero to understand that the whole point of this blockchain lies in the confidentiality it provides and its decentralization.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution that will change the world of the future for the better. Bitcoin alone won't be enough to provide you with the level of privacy that Monero offers as standard. Solutions exist to increase your privacy as a Bitcoin user, but let's be honest: the general public won't be using them.

With Monero, privacy is an obligation. You don't have to choose, privacy is part of the package. That's why I think Monero is a perfect companion to Bitcoin. Don't fall into the excesses of some Bitcoiners who refuse to look at Monero. Monero has a lot going for it, and in the end, Bitcoin and Monero are fighting the same opponent.

So don't overlook Monero, and keep an eye on this Blockchain, which could be of great service to you in the future.

