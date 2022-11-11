The latest report from the World Gold Council (WGC), the Bitcoin Mining Council's counterpart for gold, was just released. This report shows a 28% increase in global gold demand in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021.

Where things get interesting is that central banks alone bought 400 tons of gold, or about $20 billion worth. Since the beginning of 2022, central banks have purchased 673 tons of gold, a figure not seen since 1967!

Among the big buyers of gold are the central banks of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and India.

The question this raises is clear: why are central banks flocking to gold?