When I first got involved in the world of Bitcoin, I still remember those clickbait article headlines: “Buy Bitcoin, Get Rich”.

In 2024, given the price of Bitcoin, many people who have missed the train so far for various reasons seem discouraged when it comes to getting on board the Bitcoin revolution train.

These people say things like: “The price of Bitcoin is too high”.

These people then lament: “I've missed the train, and I'll never be able to get on board”.

All these people forget the exceptional divisibility of Bitcoin. Bitcoin is divisible up to 8 decimal places. The basic unit of the Bitcoin system is the Satoshi. A few years ago, when the price of Bitcoin was much lower in weak money than it is today, I already said that in the future, talking in Satoshi rather than in Bitcoin would become the norm:

Far be it from me to say that I had seen the future because in reality, many Bitcoiners at the time had already made the same assumption as I had. As the price of Bitcoin increased in weak money, it would become easier to talk in Sat or Satoshi than to talk in Bitcoin or BTC.

I recently told my followers on LinkedIn about a proposal entitled “One Bitcoin = One Satoshi” that had been made within the community to do away with the decimal part of Bitcoin:

As the proposal explains, “The decimal point is simply a man-made abstraction”. The real unit of the Bitcoin system is the Satoshi (or Sat). So, instead of your wallet telling you that you own 0.00010000 BTC, you'd see a total of 10,000 Satoshi. This would be much more attractive and, above all, much easier because, in the future, the price of Bitcoin will rise sharply again in weak money.

This would help many people who think they've missed the boat on the Bitcoin revolution to correct this mistake. Instead of saying to themselves: “I'm going to buy 0.00010000 BTC”, which may seem insignificant, these people would say to themselves: “I'm going to buy 10,000 Satoshi”. It's immediately psychologically different.

Starting to think in terms of Satoshi is therefore the key to enabling more people to come and benefit from the Bitcoin revolution.

It's not for nothing that all Bitcoiners have been repeating the “Stay Humble, Stack Sats” meme for years. It's true, and the future will prove it.

Judge for yourself.

In 2009, you could buy 10,000 BTC for $30. Everyone was capable of owning 10,000 BTC back then, but most people - and I'm one of them - ignored the opportunity or didn't even know about it.

In 2024, $30 can buy you something like 30,000 Satoshis (or 0.0003 BTC). Buying 10,000 Bitcoin today costs $1,000,000,000. A little less depending on the fluctuations of the Bitcoin price around $100K, but you get the idea I'm defending here.

Just as everyone could afford to buy 10,000 BTC in 2009, everyone can afford to buy 30,000 Sats in 2024. But then again, most people will ignore this opportunity, telling themselves it's insignificant. Another major mistake that must be avoided!

In 30 years, at the rate at which the price of Bitcoin in weak money increases over time, $30 will likely buy “just” 300 Sats, if we consider that the price of Bitcoin could then reach $10 million. Nothing is guaranteed, but it's a very real possibility.

Hardly anyone will be able to buy 30,000 Sats for $30K. Only 0.0000001% of people will be able to afford to buy 10,000 BTC for $100B. I think you understand where I'm going with this.

Just as talking in Satoshi will become the norm in the future, thinking in Satoshi when acquiring Bitcoin must become the norm now. That's how you'll be able to continue acquiring life-changing units of Satoshis in the future. Time will then do its work to protect the fruits of your labor from the ravages of the fiat system.

The most incredible thing here is to realize that it's not just because of the Bitcoin system that the price of BTC units in weak money is rising to such an extent, but rather because of the endless devaluation of fiat currencies. The guarantees provided by the Bitcoin system remain the same, and this is why the price of Bitcoin is rising in weak money because the fiat system is constantly seeing the fiat currencies circulating in it debased.

So, the slogan “Buy Bitcoin, Get Rich” should be replaced by this new slogan, which will be more accessible to the majority of the general public: “Buy Satoshis, Get Rich”. It will then be up to everyone to understand that the wealth offered by Bitcoin goes beyond money, and is linked to two more essential things: time and freedom. But that will come later, so let's take things one step at a time.

