For several weeks now, the price of Bitcoin has been moving sideways in a range between $92K and $104K. This consolidation below $100K is testing the patience of those least confident in the Bitcoin revolution. Yet this is how the Bitcoin price has always worked:

It's up to you to become insensitive to these Bitcoin price fluctuations and focus on the real signal. Easier said than done for those who've been in this world for only a few months. But that's what you're going to have to learn to do if you want to take full advantage of Bitcoin in the future.

As the price of Bitcoin consolidates below $100K, you may have noticed that announcements of BTC acquisitions by public companies are not having the desired effect on the price of Bitcoin. The reason is simple: these massive BTC acquisitions are made in OTC mode.

For those who want to know what this means, I'll explain it all here:

On the centralized exchanges, we continue to witness a historic fall in BTC reserves. It's no secret that spot exchanges have always had a major influence on the development of BTC markets since their inception. In what follows, I propose to examine the link between the reserves of the exchanges that everyone has been talking about lately and the price dynamics on their spot markets.