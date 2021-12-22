Breakout Started for Bitcoin Price – Is $52K Price the Next Step?

The price of Bitcoin has continued its sideways consolidation movement over the past few days. While the range was previously between $46K and $52K, there has been a tightening of the range to between $46K and $50K. Last weekend, on low volume, the price of Bitcoin was at the bottom of the range, with a real risk of breaking the support around $46K.

Breaking that support would take us towards $42K, and that is not the scenario you want to see if you are a Bull.

Over the past few days, we have seen a Falling Wedge pattern in the price of Bitcoin:

I had talked about it quickly on Twitter this weekend. This Falling Wedge was just waiting for one thing: a breakout. This breakout started in the last few hours with the price of Bitcoin jumping above $49K. As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin is at $49.2K.