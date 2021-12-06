Bought BTC To Get Rich? No Problem, but Now, You Must Discover the 4 Rules of the Bitcoin Protocol

Have you ever tried to ask someone who has just bought Bitcoin for the first time why they made this choice? Most of the time the answer is the same: I want to make a lot of money by taking advantage of the incredible growth of Bitcoin.

New entrants mainly want to be part of the big profit party that Bitcoin has been leading since October 2020.

If you ask the same question to someone who has been in the Bitcoin world a little longer, you will often get more interesting answers:

“I’m in the Bitcoin world for the technology.” “I’m buying Bitcoin to take back the power over my money.” “I buy Bitcoin to protect myself from the great monetary inflation.” “I buy Bitcoin because it stands for freedom.”

Becoming a Bitcoiner is a long and exciting journey

This shows you how far those who have become convinced Bitcoiners have come over time. Indeed, we should not lie to ourselves. Most people who buy Bitcoin for the first time do so to make money.

There is no shame in that since the possibility of seeing the fruits of one’s labor grow over time is one of the important attractions of the Bitcoin system.

The problem is that many people just don’t want to do anything else. After an initial purchase of Bitcoin, these people do not seek to learn more about Bitcoin and the economy. This prevents them from understanding why Bitcoin is a monetary revolution that will change the world of the future for the better.

Worse, it prevents them from realizing that Bitcoiners are fighting to preserve the Bitcoin revolution so that we all have a better alternative to the current system in the future.

For these newcomers, I’m going to go over the 4 essential rules of the Bitcoin protocol. A way to show them that Bitcoin is about more than money, it’s about power.