Bottom or Not Bottom for the Bitcoin price? Arcane Research and Glassnode Suggest That the Bottom Is Near.
The bottom came after 407 days in 2014-2015 and 364 days in 2018. We are 378 days after the November 2021 ATH ...
For months now, after every Bitcoin correction, you've been reading the same question over and over again: has the price of Bitcoin hit its bottom?
Behind this question is a significant concern of those who have not yet understood the reason for Bitcoin and want guarantees before buying it.
But as I frequently tell you, the guarantees that Bitcoin gives you are not about its price. Bitcoin gives you even stronger guarantees. I detail at least ten of them here:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.