You have done the hard part. You found Bitcoin. You bought the dip. You held through the bear markets, the “China Bans,” and the exchange collapses. You have built a stack that could actually change your life.

But now you have a problem. A “good” problem, but a problem nonetheless.

You need money. Maybe it’s for a house down payment. Maybe it’s to buy a new car. Maybe it’s just to pay for a wedding.

Your finger hovers over the “Sell” button.

Stop.

When you sell Bitcoin, you are doing two things that keep poor people poor and make rich people laugh:

You are triggering a taxable event, voluntarily handing 15% to 30% of your wealth to the government. You are killing your golden goose, permanently cutting off your access to future appreciation.

The wealthy do not sell their assets. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and real estate moguls rarely sell their stock or properties to pay for their lifestyle.

They borrow against them.

This strategy is known in wealth management circles as “Buy, Borrow, Die.” It is the primary engine of dynastic wealth in the fiat world. And in the Bitcoin world, it is even more powerful.

Here is how you can use the playbook of the 0.1% to never pay capital gains tax again.

Part 1: The Trap of Selling (The “Poor” Mindset)

Let’s look at the math of selling. It is brutal.

Imagine you bought 1 BTC years ago for $20,000.

Today, in early 2026, let’s assume the price is $150,000. (We can dream, right? But the math works at any price).

You decide to sell that 1 BTC to buy a luxury SUV and pay for a home renovation.

The Math of Selling:

Sale Price: $150,000

Cost Basis: $20,000

Capital Gain: $130,000

Tax (Est. 20% Long Term Capital Gains): $26,000

Net Cash to You: $124,000.

Bitcoin Remaining: 0.00000000.

You just lost $26,000 to the IRS. That is a nice car in itself. Gone. Poof.

But the bigger tragedy is the opportunity cost.

If Bitcoin goes to $300,000 next year, you have zero exposure to that growth. You traded an appreciating asset (hard money) for a depreciating liability (a car and some drywall). This is how wealth is destroyed.

Part 2: The “Buy, Borrow, Die” Strategy