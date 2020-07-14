Bored by Bitcoin? Discover the Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Making Huge Profits...

Bitcoin’s third Halving took place on May 11, 2020. This long-awaited event by the entire cryptocurrency world was expected to trigger an incredible bull market for Bitcoin. So you decided to buy Bitcoin in anticipation of this incredible bull market which was to take Bitcoin price beyond its historical high of $20,000.

Today is July 13, 2020, and Bitcoin price has been stagnating since the beginning of June between $9,000 and $10,000.

You came to the Bitcoin world to have some excitement, and you realize that the volatility of Bitcoin is not as you imagined it would be.

Worse yet, you are starting to tell yourself that you are wasting your time with Bitcoin. Your chances of becoming a millionaire with such a boring asset are almost nil now.

So you start looking at the Altcoins. I’m talking about those famous cryptocurrencies that sell you their supposedly superior technology to Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies that have everything to outdo Bitcoin according to their marketing teams.

Since Bitcoin has become boring, you think you’re too late.

Bitcoin did turn $1 invested in early 2010 into $90,000 by the end of 2019, but now you think that Bitcoin’s golden age is over.

So you go to CoinMarketCap which currently lists more than 5,700 cryptocurrencies. You are determined to find the next Bitcoin, the famous Altcoin that will make you rich.

Since you are in that state of mind, I’m going to help you select the best cryptocurrencies to buy now for making huge profits in the years to come.

Here is the current Top 10 with some annotations to help you see more clearly:

My annotations are crude, but they are meant to help you understand something essential.

As you can see, only Bitcoin is circled and selected in this list. This is no coincidence.

Do you find Bitcoin boring right now?

It’s probably because you are trapped by ambient noise, whereas the real signal in the Bitcoin world is elsewhere.

Bitcoin has been getting stronger and stronger since the beginning of June 2020. Many metrics are breaking records and prove one thing: everything is coming together in the Bitcoin world for the bull market we will experience in the coming months.

The latest key metric is from this weekend when the Bitcoin network broke its record for Hash Rate again:

Bitcoin is the world’s most secure decentralized network. No one can claim otherwise.

If you take a step back, you’ll be able to see the bigger picture. You’ll be able to stop letting your greed blind you to the point of buying competing cryptocurrencies that are nothing more than Sh*tcoins.

You’d be wasting your time looking for the next Bitcoin. That would be as stupid as looking for the next Internet.

Bitcoin is the real revolution. Without Bitcoin, Blockchain’s technology has nothing revolutionary. The two are interdependent.

All the other cryptocurrencies are just noise that distracts you from the true signal that is the Bitcoin revolution.

I can already hear Ethereum fans telling me that their favorite network that offers smart contracts and supports decentralized applications has a great future thanks to decentralized finance (DeFi). First of all, I invite them to check out the recent Reddit AMA with the Ethereum research team.

Ethereum 2.0 won’t be able to meet its first milestone. The development team in charge of rewriting Ethereum is encountering major difficulties. Delays are to be expected, but even worse, important risks of bugs at launch time.

Such bugs would represent non-negligible financial risks and the network may need to make a rollback to Ethereum 1.0.

Even if Ethereum 2.0 were to be deployed without major issues, you must understand that sooner or later, startups will create services around the Bitcoin network to do what Ethereum does. The most talented developers are currently working in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Anything that Sh*tcoins offer, Bitcoin will eventually be able to do if the community feels that it becomes a vital need for the majority of users.

With a more centralized network than before, Ethereum will not be much better than the current system.

The real revolution is on the side of Bitcoin, which is a unique invention in the history of mankind. Bitcoin is a monetary revolution that is still at an early stage. That is to say that the potential of Bitcoin is pharaonic since its market cap is already 170 billion dollars.

All the other Sh*tcoins that come to try to take Bitcoin’s place are nothing but counterfeit pales that bring nothing. The real unique invention has already been created.

It is no coincidence that Bitcoin has managed to achieve such success without the support of any marketing team or private investment bank. The users who support Bitcoin are like mercenaries who fundamentally believe in the fairer world that Bitcoin is building for the future.

True Bitcoiners are comparable to missionaries.

In contrast, the teams behind all the Sh*tcoins you were willing to waste money on are only attracted by one thing: greed. These Sh*tcoins can’t exist without Bitcoin, and that’s why they constantly criticize Bitcoin to try to lure you in.

Don’t waste your time, but also your money, and don’t be fooled. Bitcoin is more than just a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the protocol of money on the Internet. Bitcoin is here to stay.

I remain convinced that the Bitcoin price will reach $1,000,000 within 20 years. It will take time, and that’s to be expected. All revolutions of this magnitude take time. This will be an opportunity for you to test your patience and confidence in Bitcoin.

If you manage to fundamentally believe in Bitcoin, you will be greatly rewarded by Bitcoin.

I am not only talking about money here but also about knowledge because Bitcoin always pushes you to develop your sense of critical thinking. You will always seek to learn more about the current system, and then you will understand why we Bitcoiners are so certain about the inevitable side of Bitcoin.

It’s up to you, but be careful, and never give in to the greed that is the number one enemy in the Bitcoin world.

