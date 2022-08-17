Inviolable, unfalsifiable, immutable … If Blockchain technology has many advantages over centralized servers, the Blockchain ecosystem is vulnerable to some hacking, and especially one in particular: the attack via bridges.

According to the specialized firm Chainalysis, 2 billion dollars have been stolen via these bridges since the beginning of 2022. A bridge is a computer protocol that allows two Blockchains to interact with each other.

The vast majority of Blockchains operate in silos in isolated environments: each has its own rules, mechanisms, and assets, often incompatible with other Blockchains. The multiplication of Blockchains (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon…) and the lack of interoperability between them make the existence of these bridges necessary, which allows a dialogue between the different Blockchains.

In concrete terms, bridges establish bridges between networks and allow smart contracts, data, and tokens to be transferred from one chain to another.