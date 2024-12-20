Trusting Coinbase to manage the Bitcoin private keys it promises to hold for its clients, BlackRock released a 3-minute Bitcoin educational video a few days ago.

I'm guessing this video is intended to convince new investors to come and buy shares in BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF. As of December 20, 2024, BlackRock promises to hold 524,509 BTC on behalf of its clients. This is huge when you remember that BlackRock only entered the Bitcoin market at the beginning of 2024.

After watching this educational video, I quickly posted a Note on Substack to see what you thought:

I was immediately shocked by something in this video, but I wanted to make sure that I wasn't the only one who was shocked by what this educational video about Bitcoin was claiming.

I was even more shocked a few hours later when I saw that Michael J. Saylor was tweeting about this video on X with the simple but powerful title “BlackRock explains Bitcoin.”

The first shocking thing is to imagine that a financial institution like BlackRock, which doesn't even bother to store the Bitcoin it claims to hold for its clients, would pretend to explain what Bitcoin is. BlackRock is already missing the most important thing about the Bitcoin revolution.

In the BlackRock video, I was immediately shocked by this disclaimer:

“There is no guarantee that bitcoin's 21 million supply cap will not be changed.”

BlackRock holds over 520K BTC while not understanding that the 21 million BTC limit is engraved in Bitcoin's source code. No one will be able to decide to change this absolute rule without creating something else that has nothing to do with Bitcoin.

This is one of the 10 incredible guarantees that the Bitcoin protocol provides, which you can rely on to build your financial independence.

It's even more worrying to see that this detail hasn't shocked Michael J. Saylor, who himself holds almost 439K BTC with MicroStrategy.

This disclaimer raises several questions about the intentions of BlackRock, which decided to endorse Bitcoin for essentially opportunistic reasons. Could it be that, backed by Michael J. Saylor, BlackRock has a secret plan to rewrite Bitcoin's whitepaper and change the very essence of Bitcoin's strength?

Michael J. Saylor himself is no stranger to the subject, speaking in March 2024 of a “fundamental misunderstanding” regarding Bitcoin's status as a currency. For Michael J. Saylor, Bitcoin as an MoE is a distraction. Worse still, watch this video of Michael J. Saylor claiming that the country that first prints weak money to buy Bitcoin will win the Bitcoin battle:

You can't be a Bitcoin Maximumist by saying such things. For me, Michael J. Saylor confirms his gradual transition from Bitcoin Hero to Bitcoin Villain:

In BlackRock's educational video, the limit on the amount of Bitcoin that can be put into circulation is discussed as an essential element. However, according to BlackRock's statements, this limit could change. So the big question that follows is: By whom? By whom?

True Bitcoiners know full well that this is fake news, since as I said, any modification of Bitcoin's source code in this sense would create something that is no longer Bitcoin. So the guarantee is real.

The devil's advocates (BlackRock) claim that BlackRock is obliged to publish such a disclaimer for legal reasons. After all, BlackRock can't guarantee something that depends on source code over which it has no control. However, there would have been plenty of other data on Bitcoin that BlackRock doesn't control that could have been added to this disclaimer.

So why this warning about 21 million units of BTC?

Is this a warning to be taken seriously about BlackRock's bulimic ambitions? Or was it a mistake by a BlackRock employee who was in charge of writing the script for this educational video?

The signal sent out is all the more negative as it reinforces the worst-case scenario that some have had in mind since the arrival of the financial giants in the world of Bitcoin. After all, a Bitcoin hard fork is always possible. All it would take is for the majority of node operations and miners to start supporting this hard fork, and it would become a new network with an increased supply of BTC. Couldn't BlackRock and the other financial giants, backed by Michael J. Saylor, and why not the American government, force the hand of a majority of the community in a dystopic future that would undermine the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution?

It's a controversy BlackRock could have spared us from. Even Peter Schiff was shocked by this BlackRock video, saying that he couldn't believe “Wall Street had reached such a low level” on Bitcoin.

In conclusion, don't hesitate to remind people you know who would like to be exposed to Bitcoin that they have no interest in doing so by throwing themselves into the arms of BlackRock and the other financial giants. Bitcoin is here to set us free, not to reduce us once again to financial slavery in the arms of new captors.