In October 2023, BitVM made its appearance in a whitepaper that caused quite a stir at the time. BitVM represented nothing less than the potential arrival of advanced smart contracts in the world of Bitcoin.

At the time, I spoke of a potential endgame for Ethereum.

Almost a year on from that article, all the pseudo-Bitcoiners prefer to enthuse about the theft of the Bitcoin revolution by the financial giants that we're currently undergoing, rather than talk in more detail about more interesting topics for the future of Bitcoin.

It's no wonder if you've understood correctly, that a majority of people are in the Bitcoin world solely for the NgU side of Bitcoin. The fact that the deeper goals of the Bitcoin revolution are being jeopardized doesn't bother them in the least.

Much to my regret, as you know!