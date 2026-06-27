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10 Years of Bitcoin History and Strategy, Now at Your Fingertips.

For years, the broader cryptocurrency market has operated under a collective, unquestioned assumption: Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the pristine collateral of the digital age, but it is technologically stagnant. We have heard the refrain ad nauseam. The critics claim that the base layer is too rigid, the scripting language is too limited, and that any meaningful computation or scaling must occur on alternative, less secure networks.

But as we evaluate the timechain from a first-principles perspective, stripping away the noise of venture-backed marketing, a vastly different reality emerges. The limitations of Bitcoin were never flaws; they were deliberate, unyielding design choices engineered to maximize decentralization and survivability in a hostile geopolitical landscape. We did not sacrifice programmability; we merely deferred it until the cryptography could catch up to the uncompromising security standards of the base layer.

That moment has arrived.

We are standing on the precipice of the most profound architectural evolution in Bitcoin’s history. Through the convergence of Taproot, the conceptual breakthrough of BitVM, and the potential reactivation of a long-dormant opcode known as OP_CAT , we are no longer just theorizing about trustless Layer 2 scaling. We are actively engineering the ability to validate Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proofs natively on the Bitcoin base layer.

This is not about launching tokens or mimicking the chaotic state-bloat of Ethereum. This is about building a truly trustless bridge—a way to execute complex, high-throughput financial state machines off-chain while anchoring their ultimate validity and finality securely within Bitcoin’s 10-minute block interval, without asking users to trust a centralized federation.

If we want to understand how we are turning Bitcoin into a native verifier of cryptographic truth, we must strip the concepts down to the bare metal, examine the cryptography, and architect the solution step-by-step.

Let’s dive deep.

Part 1: The L2 Trilemma and the State of Bitcoin Scaling

Before we can appreciate the magnitude of ZK-rollups on Bitcoin, we must honestly assess the current state of our scaling infrastructure. Scaling a decentralized network is an exercise in managing trade-offs.

The “L2 Trilemma” dictates that any scaling solution must balance Security (reliance on L1 consensus), Throughput (transactions per second), and Trustlessness (the ability for users to unilaterally exit and reclaim their funds).

For a decade, we have built infrastructure that pushes the boundaries of these trade-offs, but a perfect equilibrium has remained elusive.

The Lightning Network is undeniably the most elegant solution for high-frequency, low-latency payments. By utilizing HTLCs (Hashed Timelock Contracts), Lightning creates a web of bi-directional payment channels. It is pure peer-to-peer scaling. However, Lightning is fundamentally a payment routing protocol, not a generalized computation layer. It requires continuous liquidity management, requires both parties to be online (or use watchtowers), and does not inherently support the complex state transitions required for advanced financial derivatives or decentralized exchange order books.

Federated Sidechains, such as Liquid or Rootstock, offer a different approach. They provide an execution environment where complex logic can thrive, but they compromise heavily on trust. To move Bitcoin onto a sidechain, a user deposits funds into a multisig wallet controlled by a federation of known entities (the “functionaries”). While these federations use HSMs (Hardware Security Modules) and maintain high operational security, they still represent an attack vector. If the majority of the federation colludes or is compromised by state-level actors, the underlying BTC peg can be broken. The user cannot unilaterally force a withdrawal on Layer 1 if the federation refuses to process it.

This is the exact vulnerability that the broader industry has attempted to solve with Rollups.

A rollup offloads the heavy lifting of computation and state storage off-chain. It batches thousands of transactions into a single state update. However, instead of asking the L1 to trust a federation, a rollup proves that the off-chain execution was correct.

In the case of an Optimistic Rollup, the L1 assumes the state update is correct unless someone provides a “fraud proof” within a certain time window. In the case of a ZK-Rollup, the off-chain sequencer generates a cryptographic proof—a mathematical guarantee—that the transactions are valid according to the protocol rules. This proof is then verified by the L1 consensus mechanism.

The Holy Grail for Bitcoin is the ZK-Rollup. If Bitcoin can mathematically verify a ZK-proof, we eliminate the need for trusted federations. We can inherit the precise security guarantees of the Bitcoin network while executing unlimited computation off-chain. But to do this, we must teach Bitcoin’s rigid scripting language how to verify advanced mathematics.

Part 2: First Principles of Zero-Knowledge Proofs

To understand how we force Bitcoin to verify a ZK-proof, we must first understand what the proof actually is. Zero-Knowledge cryptography is arguably the most significant advancement in computer science of the 21st century.

At its core, a ZK-proof allows a “Prover” to convince a “Verifier” that a specific computational statement is true, without revealing any of the underlying data that makes it true.

Consider the classic “Ali Baba Cave” analogy, but let us elevate it to the reality of network execution. Imagine an off-chain sequencer processes 10,000 transactions. It updates the balances of thousands of users. To post all 10,000 transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain would consume blocks of space, spike fees, and defeat the purpose of scaling.

Instead, the sequencer compiles these transactions into a computational circuit. A circuit is essentially a massive set of arithmetic equations. The fundamental math relies on polynomials.

In ZK-SNARKs (Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge), the entire computational trace of those 10,000 transactions is converted into a series of polynomials. Through a process called Arithmetization (often using Rank-1 Constraint Systems, or R1CS), the validity of the transactions is reduced to checking if a specific polynomial equation holds true.

If we have polynomials P(x) and Q(x), checking their equality at every possible point is too computationally intensive. But thanks to the Schwartz-Zippel lemma, we know that two distinct polynomials of degree d can intersect at most d times. If we evaluate the polynomials at a random, secret point s, and they match, the probability that the polynomials are different is infinitesimally small.

The “Succinct” part of a SNARK means that no matter how complex the computation—whether it is 10 transactions or 10 million—the resulting proof is tiny (often a few hundred bytes) and verification takes only milliseconds.

There are two primary families of proofs we look at for Bitcoin:

SNARKs: Typically rely on elliptic curve pairings. They are incredibly small and cheap to verify, but historically required a “trusted setup” (a toxic waste creation event), though modern SNARKs like PLONK mitigate this. STARKs (Scalable Transparent Arguments of Knowledge): Rely purely on hash functions, making them inherently post-quantum secure. They require no trusted setup, but the proofs are significantly larger (tens of kilobytes), making them harder to push into a Bitcoin block.

The fundamental challenge we face is this: Verifying a SNARK requires computing elliptic curve pairings (e.g., on the BN254 curve). Verifying a STARK requires checking hundreds of Merkle paths. Both of these operations require intensive, highly specific mathematical opcodes.

Bitcoin Script, by design, lacks these opcodes.

Unlocking Advanced Bitcoin Smart Contracts with Miniscript. Sylvain Saurel · Jun 1 There is a persistent, loudly broadcast myth in the broader cryptocurrency space: Bitcoin is just a pet rock. It is digital gold, a store of value, but it lacks the programmability of modern smart contract platforms. Read full story

Part 3: The Legacy Constraints of Bitcoin Script

If you have spent time writing smart contracts in Solidity or Rust for alternative Layer 1s, coming to Bitcoin Script feels like stepping back into the Stone Age. This is intentional. Satoshi Nakamoto designed Script to be a stack-based, intentionally Turing-incomplete language. There are no loops ( while or for ). There is no dynamic state allocation. You push data onto a stack, you execute sequential opcodes ( OP_ADD , OP_HASH160 , OP_CHECKSIG ), and the script either returns TRUE or FALSE .

This simplicity is Bitcoin’s greatest armor. Because the execution path is strictly linear and lacks loops, the halting problem is solved by default. A Bitcoin node knows exactly how much computational effort a script will take before executing it, rendering denial-of-service via infinite loops impossible.

However, this armor creates massive friction for ZK verification. To verify a proof natively, we run into three severe bottlenecks:

1. The 520-Byte Stack Limit

Bitcoin consensus rules dictate that no single element on the execution stack can exceed 520 bytes. While a SNARK proof itself might be small, the intermediate values calculated during verification (especially when dealing with large cryptographic curves) easily breach this limit.

2. 32-Bit Arithmetic Constraints

Script’s math opcodes ( OP_ADD , OP_SUB , etc.) were limited to 32-bit numbers. Cryptography, especially ZK proofs, relies on massive numbers (256-bit or even 384-bit field arithmetic). Performing 256-bit multiplication using only 32-bit opcodes requires massive, convoluted scripts that simulate large-integer math piece by piece.

3. The Maximum Script Size and Opcode Limits

Before Taproot, a single script was heavily constrained in total size and the number of operations it could execute (e.g., the 201 opcode limit per script). Verifying a ZK-proof requires thousands, if not millions, of operational steps.

For years, the conclusion was binary: to verify a ZK proof on Bitcoin, we would need a hard fork to introduce a specific opcode, like OP_VERIFY_ZK_SNARK .

But introducing complex cryptographic opcodes into the base layer is incredibly dangerous. If a bug is found in the specific ZK implementation hardcoded into the protocol, it could allow attackers to forge proofs, print infinite Bitcoin within the L2, or halt the L1 consensus. Bitcoin’s conservative development culture correctly refuses to hardcode rapidly changing cryptographic standards into the base protocol.

We needed a way to verify these proofs without changing the consensus rules. The first crack in the wall came with Taproot.

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Part 4: Taproot and the Silent Revolution

The activation of Taproot (BIPs 340, 341, 342) in November 2021 was widely marketed as a privacy and efficiency upgrade. By introducing Schnorr signatures, Taproot allowed multisig transactions to look identical to single-sig transactions on the blockchain.

But for builders and protocol engineers, the true revolution of Taproot was the introduction of MAST (Merkelized Alternative Script Trees) and Tapscript.

Before Taproot, if you had a complex smart contract with ten different conditions under which a UTXO could be spent, you had to reveal the entire script—all ten conditions—on the blockchain when you finally spent the coin. This was terrible for privacy and prohibitively expensive for block space.

Taproot fundamentally changed this architecture. With MAST, you can structure a smart contract as a Merkle tree. Every individual spending condition becomes a “leaf” at the bottom of the tree. The root of this tree is mathematically combined with a public key to create a single Taproot address (a Pay-to-Taproot or P2TR output).

When a user wants to spend the UTXO, they only need to reveal the specific leaf (the specific script) they are executing, along with the Merkle proof connecting it to the root. The other 99% of the smart contract remains hidden off-chain forever.

Furthermore, Taproot removed the strict 10,000-byte script size limit and the rigid 201 opcode limit per script, replacing them with limits tied directly to the block weight.

Suddenly, the canvas expanded. Developers realized that a Bitcoin smart contract was no longer limited to a few lines of code. A single Taproot UTXO could contain a Merkle tree with billions of leaves, representing a virtually infinite state machine.

This architectural shift paved the way for a paradigm-shattering realization: What if we split the verification of a massive computation across thousands of Taproot leaves?

Part 5: Enter BitVM: Optimistic Computing on Bitcoin

In late 2023, researcher Robin Linus published a whitepaper titled “BitVM: Compute Anything on Bitcoin.” It was a watershed moment. Linus proved mathematically that Bitcoin is already Turing complete, provided the computation happens off-chain and only the verification happens on-chain.

Crucially, BitVM requires zero soft forks. It works today.

BitVM shifts the paradigm from native ZK verification to Optimistic Verification. To understand BitVM, we must return to the absolute lowest level of computer science: logic gates.

Every computation in the universe—from rendering a 3D video game to calculating a massive Zero-Knowledge proof—can be broken down into a massive circuit of NAND (Not-AND) gates. A NAND gate takes two binary inputs (0 or 1) and outputs a 1 unless both inputs are 1, in which case it outputs a 0.

Linus demonstrated how to construct a NAND gate using purely native Bitcoin Script. By utilizing OP_BOOLAND and OP_NOT , developers can commit to the execution of a NAND gate inside a single Taproot leaf.

Here is where the genius of BitVM lies. It creates a dynamic “Prover-Verifier” game played between two parties:

The Prover: Claims that a massive computation (e.g., “This ZK-rollup state transition is valid”) is true. The Verifier: Monitors the Prover and challenges them if they lie.

The two parties pre-sign a massive web of transactions representing an enormous circuit of NAND gates. This circuit is embedded into a Taproot tree.

Under normal circumstances, the computation happens entirely off-chain. The Prover executes the ZK-rollup, generates the proof, and posts the resulting state hash to Bitcoin. If the Prover is honest, the Verifier does nothing. The footprint on the blockchain is practically zero.

However, if the Prover attempts to cheat and post an invalid state, the Verifier initiates a Fraud Proof.

Because the entire computation was pre-committed as a circuit in the Taproot tree, the Verifier can pinpoint the exact logic gate where the Prover lied. The Verifier forces the Prover to execute that specific NAND gate on-chain on the Bitcoin base layer.

Through a sequence of challenge-and-response transactions, the Verifier mathematically proves that the Prover’s output for a specific gate does not match the inputs. Once the fraud is proven, the Prover’s collateral (slashed funds) is awarded to the Verifier, and the invalid state transition is rejected.

Why BitVM Changes Everything

BitVM proves that we do not need to execute the entire ZK-proof verification on L1. We only need the capacity to execute a tiny fraction of it (a single disputed logic gate) to maintain perfect game-theoretic security. The L1 serves as the Supreme Court. It does not hear every case; it only arbitrates disputes.

But there is a catch. The original iteration of BitVM is heavily constrained by the fact that it is an interactive game limited strictly to two pre-defined parties. To build a true, trustless bridge for a ZK-Rollup, we need multi-party verification, and we need the ability to efficiently verify state hashes without compiling billions of NAND gates.

To bridge the final gap between BitVM’s theoretical brilliance and a practical, scalable ZK-Rollup, the developer consensus is pointing toward the restoration of a single, powerful opcode.

Bitcoin Vaults: The Technical Blueprint for Making Self-Custody Safer After a Key Leak. Sylvain Saurel · Jun 25 Most people think Bitcoin security is about keeping your private key secret. That is true, but it is not the whole truth. The deeper truth is more uncomfortable: once your key is compromised, Bitcoin gives you very little time to react. There is no fraud department to call. No bank manager to freeze the wire. No password reset. No “suspicious activity” button. No customer service desk where you can prove your identity and reverse the transaction. Read full story

Part 6: The Missing Link: OP_CAT and Covenant Magic

In the earliest days of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto included an opcode called OP_CAT . Its function was incredibly simple: it took two elements from the stack, concatenated them (joined them end-to-end), and pushed the combined string back onto the stack.

If you had the string “Satoshi” and the string “Nakamoto”, OP_CAT combined them into “SatoshiNakamoto”.

In 2010, fearing that OP_CAT could be exploited to create exponential stack bloat—crashing nodes by repeatedly concatenating data until it exceeded memory limits—Satoshi disabled it, along with several other opcodes.

Today, there is a massive movement to re-enable it via BIP 347. With our modern understanding of stack limits (which strictly enforce the 520-byte maximum), the exponential memory attack vector is entirely neutralized. OP_CAT is safe. But more importantly, OP_CAT is the key to unlocking covenants and natively verifying Merkle trees in Script.

Why is concatenation so critical for ZK-Rollups?

Almost all advanced cryptography, including STARKs and ZK-bridge state verification, relies on Merkle Trees. A Merkle tree allows you to prove that a specific piece of data is part of a larger dataset without revealing the entire dataset. To verify a Merkle proof, you must take two sibling hashes, concatenate them, hash the combined string, and compare the result to the parent hash.

Without OP_CAT , Bitcoin Script cannot combine two hashes. Therefore, Bitcoin Script cannot natively verify a Merkle proof of data supplied at spend time.

If OP_CAT is reactivated, the entire landscape changes.

Native STARK Verification: STARK proofs rely heavily on hashing and Merkle trees rather than elliptic curve pairings. With OP_CAT , we can build highly efficient STARK verifiers natively in Bitcoin Script. This reduces the immense overhead required by BitVM’s NAND gate circuits. Covenants: OP_CAT enables introspection. A smart contract can reconstruct the transaction that is trying to spend it, hash it, and verify that it matches the required conditions. This means we can create a UTXO that dictates exactly where the funds can go next. This is the definition of a covenant.

Covenants are the foundational building block for a trustless L2 Bridge. With OP_CAT , we can lock user funds in a specific UTXO on Layer 1. The covenant enforces a strict rule: “These funds can only be withdrawn back to the user if a valid ZK-proof of the L2 state is provided, OR if a predetermined escape hatch time-lock expires.”

This removes the multisig federation entirely. The security of the bridge is no longer guaranteed by the reputation of an exchange or a consortium of custodians; it is guaranteed by math, enforced strictly by Bitcoin miners executing OP_CAT .

Part 7: Architecting the Trustless Bridge

Let us synthesize these breakthroughs and architect exactly how a native ZK-Rollup on Bitcoin functions in the real world, utilizing Taproot, BitVM, and OP_CAT .

Imagine we are building a high-throughput decentralized exchange (DEX) as a ZK-rollup directly secured by Bitcoin. We want to trade spot assets, execute perpetual contracts, and run an on-chain order book without ever trusting a third party with custody.

Step 1: The Deposit (The Covenant Vault)

A user wants to move 1 BTC from the base layer to the rollup. They send their transaction to a uniquely constructed Taproot address. This address acts as the Bridge Vault.

Crucially, this Vault is protected by an OP_CAT enabled covenant. The rules of the vault dictate that funds cannot be moved by an arbitrary private key. They can only be moved according to the state updates provided by the rollup protocol.

Step 2: Off-Chain Execution (The Sequencer)

The user’s 1 BTC is now registered on the L2 rollup. The user executes hundreds of trades throughout the day on the DEX. They are trading against thousands of other users. The L2 Sequencer processes these trades with sub-second latency and zero L1 gas fees.

Step 3: State Commitment and Proof Generation (The Prover)

Every 10 minutes, mirroring the Bitcoin block time, the Sequencer takes the updated state of all user balances and generates a Zero-Knowledge Proof (likely a STARK) proving that all transactions were executed honestly according to the mathematical rules of the DEX.

The Sequencer creates a Bitcoin transaction that posts the new “State Root” (a 32-byte hash representing the new balances) to the L1.

Step 4: On-Chain Verification (The Supreme Court)

Here is where the magic of the new paradigm takes over.

Instead of forcing the Bitcoin network to compute the entire STARK verification, we use a hybrid BitVM architecture enhanced by OP_CAT .

The Sequencer posts the State Root alongside a collateral bond (e.g., 5 BTC).

A decentralized network of “Watchtowers” observes this L1 transaction.

If the ZK-proof is mathematically sound, the Watchtowers do nothing. The State Root is finalized on L1 after a short challenge period.

If the Sequencer tries to steal the user’s funds by posting a fraudulent State Root (one that doesn’t match the ZK-proof), a Watchtower instantly triggers the fraud proof mechanism.

Because of OP_CAT , the Watchtower does not need to play a massively interactive NAND-gate game. The Watchtower can simply submit a specific Merkle branch of the STARK proof to the base layer. The OP_CAT covenant reconstructs the hashes, verifies the math natively in a single block, and definitively proves the Sequencer is lying.

The Sequencer’s 5 BTC bond is slashed and awarded to the Watchtower. The fraudulent state update is rejected, and the user’s 1 BTC remains perfectly secure in the Vault.

Step 5: The Unilateral Exit

The defining feature of a true L2 is the ability to escape without permission. If the Sequencer goes offline, is censored by a government, or refuses to process the user’s withdrawal, the user is not trapped.

Because the entire L2 state is periodically finalized on L1, and because the Vault is controlled by a covenant, the user can construct an L1 transaction that proves their balance on the L2 (via a Merkle proof using OP_CAT ). They submit this directly to the Bitcoin mempool. The L1 miners verify the proof and unlock the user’s 1 BTC, settling it directly back to their self-custody cold wallet.

No federations. No wrapped tokens. Pure, cryptographically enforced self-sovereignty.

Part 8: The Geopolitics of Computation and First Principles

As we build out these dense technical architectures, we must periodically zoom out and view this engineering through a macroeconomic lens. Our pursuit of trustless scaling is not merely an academic exercise in cryptography; it is a defensive maneuver against the increasing weaponization of legacy financial infrastructure.

Over the last decade, particularly while building and analyzing exchange infrastructure and market makers in the digital asset space, one truth has become glaringly obvious: centralization is a catastrophic vulnerability. The traditional financial system, burdened by a staggering $40 trillion US debt cycle and the manipulation of reserve assets, relies entirely on trusted intermediaries. These intermediaries are easily captured by state-level mandates.

The proliferation of alternative Layer 1 blockchains attempted to solve the throughput issue by sacrificing the base-layer decentralization. They lowered the cost of block space by raising the hardware requirements to run a node, effectively centralizing the validators in data centers hosted by Amazon or Google. They created environments capable of executing complex financial logic, but they built them on foundations of sand. If a nation-state decides to shut down a highly centralized L1, it requires little more than a subpoena to a cloud provider.

Bitcoin’s approach—insisting that anyone with a basic laptop and a hard drive can validate the entire chain—ensures that the base layer remains immune to capture.

By pushing Zero-Knowledge proofs and computation to Layer 2, while retaining the absolute right to unilateral exit on Layer 1, we are creating a financial stack that respects the laws of physics over the laws of men. The base layer remains slow, deliberate, and indestructible—the digital equivalent of physical gold settling in a highly secure vault. The L2 rollup becomes the velocity layer, moving at the speed of light, unburdened by the legacy constraints of L1, but bound mathematically to its security.

In this paradigm, energy dynamics and computational hashing power—the true hard sciences underpinning Bitcoin—protect not just simple value transfers, but the entirety of a decentralized, global financial system.

The Post-Quantum Dawn: Bitcoin, BIP-360, and the War of Signatures. Sylvain Saurel · Feb 14 The history of cryptography is a perpetual arms race. Since Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, an invisible Sword of Damocles has hung over the network: quantum computing. Long relegated to the realm of science fiction or a distant horizon, this technological threat is beginning to cast a concrete shadow over the security of global financial systems. Read full story

Part 9: The Immediate Road Ahead

The reality of native ZK-rollups on Bitcoin is no longer a five-year pipe dream; the foundational pieces are actively being tested on Regtest and Signet today.

The BitVM paradigm is advancing rapidly. Teams are aggressively optimizing the arithmetization of cryptographic functions to reduce the footprint of fraud proofs. The initial designs that required gigabytes of off-chain data for a single program are being streamlined into elegant, highly efficient Taproot trees.

Simultaneously, the debate surrounding OP_CAT is reaching a critical mass. BIP 347 is not without controversy. There are legitimate, conservative voices within the core development community who urge caution, warning of unforeseen MEV (Miner Extractable Value) dynamics or complex state bloat that could accompany covenants. The beauty of Bitcoin is that these debates are rigorous, adversarial, and uncompromising. There are no unilateral roadmaps dictated by a charismatic founder. If OP_CAT is merged, it will be because the overwhelming consensus of node operators and developers recognizes its mathematical necessity and unassailable safety.

Even if OP_CAT takes years to activate, or if a different covenant proposal like OP_CTV (BIP 119) takes precedence, the Optimistic framework of BitVM provides a working bridge today. It is heavier; it requires more capital lockup from Provers, but it functions.

We are witnessing an intellectual migration. Cryptographers and distributed systems engineers who previously flocked to alternative ecosystems to build zero-knowledge protocols are realizing that the ultimate prize is anchoring their creations to the most secure, deeply liquid, and truly decentralized asset in human history.

Why build a skyscraper on a fault line when you can anchor it directly into the bedrock?

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Final Thoughts: The End of the Altcoin Scaling Narrative

For the past five years, the primary value proposition of nearly every alternative Layer 1 network has been scaling and complex computation. They pitched themselves as the necessary evolution to Bitcoin’s “outdated” architecture.

The successful implementation of ZK-Rollups on Bitcoin nullifies this narrative entirely.

If you can execute thousands of transactions per second, build decentralized limit order books, issue complex collateralized debt positions, and launch programmatic autonomous payment rails natively secured by Bitcoin’s 600 exahashes of computing power, the necessity for alternative, less secure settlement layers vanishes.

We are entering an era where Bitcoin transitions from a static reserve asset into a programmable, globally verifiable computing substrate. We are taking the pristine, unyielding rules of the base layer—the 21 million hard cap, the difficulty adjustment, the decentralized consensus—and extending their protective umbrella over virtually infinite economic activity.

This is the manifestation of first principles engineering. We did not change Bitcoin to accommodate scaling; we used advanced cryptography to force scaling to accommodate Bitcoin.

The timechain is no longer just a ledger of who owns what. With the integration of Zero-Knowledge proofs, it is becoming the ultimate arbiter of truth for the entire digital economy. The revolution is not happening on another chain. It is happening right here, on the base layer. And it is only just beginning.

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The Jedi Path to Hard Money: Master Yoda's Guide to Understanding Bitcoin. Sylvain Saurel · Jun 23 When we embark on the journey of understanding Bitcoin, we almost always start by looking outward. We read whitepapers, we scrutinize cryptographic hash functions, we study the history of money, and we analyze the monetary policies of central banks. We look at the external world to figure out why this decentralized digital asset is completely revolution… Read full story