The cryptocurrency market is a ruthless ecosystem where retail panic often masks institutional masterstrokes. For everyday investors, the last few months have felt like a brutal emotional rollercoaster. After touching the dizzying heights of $120,000, the price of Bitcoin suffered a violent correction, dragging Bitcoin back down to the $60,000 battleground. This 50% drop severely tested the nerves of market participants and flushed out the most reckless traders.

However, behind the visible anxiety on social media and the apparent decline in mainstream interest, a silent but incredibly powerful dynamic is unfolding. Far from the noise of retail speculation, on-chain data and reports from investment funds—most notably Capriole Investments—reveal a fascinating reality: institutional buyers are back, and they are buying with unprecedented aggression. Currently, Wall Street giants are absorbing up to five times the daily supply of freshly mined Bitcoin.

Are we on the verge of a historic supply squeeze capable of propelling Bitcoin to $90,000 and beyond, or is the market at risk of collapsing again under macroeconomic pressure?

Let’s dive deep into the technical, fundamental, and psychological state of Bitcoin.

Inside the historic $1 billion bet to abandon “glorified autocomplete” and teach artificial intelligence how reality actually works.

1. From Euphoria to Reality: Anatomy of the Fall from $120,000 to $60,000

To understand the current situation, it is imperative to look back at the market psychology that has dictated the past few months. When Bitcoin crossed the symbolic $100,000 mark to eventually peak at $120,000, the market entered a phase of irrational exuberance. Mainstream media headlined the new financial miracle, leverage on derivative markets reached record levels, and retail investors bought massively out of fear of missing out on a historic opportunity (the infamous FOMO).

But as the market adage goes, “trees don’t grow to the sky.” Massive profit-taking by “whales” (holders of large quantities of Bitcoin) and miners, combined with overheating technical indicators, triggered a cascade of liquidations. The price went into freefall, halving Bitcoin’s market capitalization in just a few months.

This correction, while violent, is not an anomaly in Bitcoin’s history. It represents a necessary purge, a return to reality that flushes out excessive speculation to find healthier valuation baselines. It is precisely in these moments of extreme doubt, when the general public capitulates and sells at a loss, that the “Smart Money” begins to accumulate. And that is exactly what the long-term charts are showing us today.

2. The Ultimate Bulwark: The Crucial Role of the 100 and 200-Week Moving Averages