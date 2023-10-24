If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Last week, we had fake news about the validation of BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF, which pushed the Bitcoin price over $30K for a few minutes before Cointelegraph apologized for spreading the rumor on its X account.

On October 23, 2023, we had several important news items during the day that sent the price of Bitcoin soaring by over 13% in just a few hours to over $35K:

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is just under $34K.

Behind this sudden and violent rise in the price of Bitcoin are 3 announcements linked to Bitcoin Spot ETFs: