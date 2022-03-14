The price of Bitcoin has been stuck in a range between $38K and $40K for several days now. This weekend was rather quiet with the price of Bitcoin remaining stuck between $38.9K and $39.0K for a long time. For those who frequently watch the Bitcoin price, they may have even thought that their browser or smartphone application refresh was not working.

There was a small dip overnight in the Asian financial markets with Bitcoin hitting a low of $37.6K, but everything quickly returned to the $39K level.

Let's face it, the price of Bitcoin is bound to move sideways until the next FOMC meeting of the Fed which is scheduled for March 15-16, 2022:

Jerome Powell's announcements at the end of this meeting are highly anticipated. Likely, the interest rate hike initially expected at 0.50% will finally be only 0.25%. Also, the war between Ukraine and Russia seems to be a ready justification to announce that the tightening cycle will not start in April 2022.