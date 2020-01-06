Bitcoin has just celebrated its 11th birthday. Satoshi Nakamoto officially created Bitcoin on January 3, 2009. In the Bitcoin white paper, Satoshi Nakamoto describes his system as “A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”.

Many saw Bitcoin as a proposed alternative solution to a monetary and financial system that had once again shown its limits at the end of 2008 with yet another banking and financial crisis.

At the time, no one, not even Satoshi Nakamoto, would have imagined that Bitcoin would become such a phenomenal success. Eleven years after its inception, Bitcoin is still there and weighs more than 130 billion dollars with a current price of $7,500. By the end of 2017, Bitcoin has even reached a historic price of $20,000.

In the article “Bitcoin’s Phenomenal Success Since Its Inception Highlighted Through 10 Essential Metrics”, I propose you a detailed highlight of this phenomenal success through 10 essential metrics of Bitcoin’s success.

Here are the metrics:

More Than 18,140,789 Bitcoins Are In Circulation

Bitcoin Is Composed Of More Than 611,270 Transaction Blocks

More Than 488,924,420 Transactions Were Completed On The Bitcoin Blockchain

Bitcoin Has A Market Capitalization In Excess Of $130 Billion

Bitcoin Is Secured By More Than 11,271 Full Nodes

Bitcoin Has An Availability Of Over 99.98% Since Its Inception

Bitcoin Has A Hash Rate Of More Than 115 TH/s To Secure Its Blockchain

Bitcoin Has Seen Its Lowest Annual Price Rise Steadily Since Its Inception

Bitcoin Was Able To Maintain Its Monetary Policy At 21 million BTC

Bitcoin Has Survived 379 Obituaries

Conclusion

Bitcoin has just celebrated its 11th birthday. The road travelled since its inception by Satoshi Nakamoto is truly phenomenal as shown by the 10 key metrics I have just presented.

The fact that Bitcoin is still in its initial phase makes what it has already accomplished even more phenomenal. The potential of Bitcoin in the years to come is immense and in 10 years time, the results could be even more incredible.

All this without mentioning the social impacts that Bitcoin has and will continue to have on the world in the future. Indeed, block after block, Bitcoin is building a fairer system for everyone and its growing adoption is reinforcing it day after day as the only credible alternative to the current monetary and financial system that is flawed and not fixable.