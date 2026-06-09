We have all heard the battle cries of the bull market. They echo across social media platforms, get shouted over crowded dinner tables, and dominate financial news networks.

“When Bitcoin was trading at $100k, people were dying to buy the asset at $80k.”

It is a tale as old as markets themselves, perfectly capturing the cyclical, deeply flawed nature of human psychology when it comes to investing. The premise is simple, almost mathematically predictable in its irony:

Price falls to $80k, and those same people are suddenly dying to buy the asset at $60k.

Price falls to $60k, and now they are holding their breath, waiting to back up the truck at $30k to $40k.

But when the price finally reaches that coveted $30k mark? They won’t buy.

They will freeze. They will sell. They will capitulate. Why? Because by the time the asset reaches the price they once prayed for, the narrative has violently shifted. The optimism that fueled their theoretical bravery has been replaced by visceral, all-consuming fear.

The moral of this story is not about timing the bottom perfectly, nor is it about blindly throwing capital into a black hole. It is about recognizing that your brain is hardwired to make terrible financial decisions during extremes of market volatility, and learning how to bypass that biological flaw.

The moral of the story is simple: Dollar Cost Average (DCA) when there is mass blood in the streets.

This article explores the anatomy of this psychological trap, the biological roots of market fear, and why a mechanical, emotionless strategy like DCA is the only reliable way to build wealth when the world is panicking.

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Part I: The Euphoria of the Peak and the “Discount Illusion”

To understand the paralysis at the bottom, we must first understand the delusion at the top.

When an asset like Bitcoin is in the throes of a parabolic bull run—let’s use the hypothetical psychological barrier of $100,000—the market is driven by pure, unadulterated euphoria. This phase is characterized by a specific set of environmental triggers:

Mainstream Validation: Financial institutions are launching ETFs, corporations are adding the asset to their balance sheets, and celebrities are endorsing it. The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO): Everyone knows someone who has made life-changing wealth, and the pain of sitting on the sidelines becomes unbearable. Extrapolation to Infinity: Analysts and influencers begin projecting absurd price targets ($250k, $500k, $1 million) with an air of absolute certainty.

At $100,000, the investor who feels they “missed the boat” looks at the chart with a mix of envy and regret. It is here that the Discount Illusion is born. The investor makes a solemn vow to themselves:

“If this ever drops back to $80,000, I am going all in. That’s a 20% discount. It would be the opportunity of a lifetime.”

It is incredibly easy to be brave in a theoretical scenario. In the investor’s mind, a drop to $80,000 is visualized as an isolated event. They imagine the price dropping to $80k while the sentiment remains exactly as euphoric as it is at $100k. They picture buying the dip while the crowd cheers them on, anticipating an immediate bounce back to new all-time highs.

But markets do not work that way. Price is intrinsically linked to sentiment. By the time the price drops to $80,000, the world will look and feel very different.

Part II: The First Leg Down ($80k) — Moving the Goalposts

Eventually, gravity takes hold. The market runs out of new buyers, early adopters begin taking profits, and a macroeconomic headwind—perhaps an unexpected interest rate hike, a regulatory crackdown, or a geopolitical conflict—acts as the catalyst. Bitcoin slides from $100,000 down to $80,000.

The investor who prayed for this exact price has finally gotten their wish. The universe has delivered the 20% discount on a silver platter. So, do they buy?

Rarely.

Instead of seeing the opportunity they asked for, their psychology begins to shift. The environment has changed. The news headlines are no longer talking about target prices of $500k; they are talking about “momentum stalling” and “bearish divergences.”

This introduces the first psychological defense mechanism: Rationalization via shifting the goalposts.

The investor looks at the chart, sees a downward trajectory, and their brain tricks them into waiting for a “safer” entry point.

“Well, it broke through the $85k support level so easily. The trend is clearly down.”

“I shouldn’t catch a falling knife. Let me wait for confirmation.”

“If it went to $80k this fast, it’s probably going to $60k. I’ll buy it at $60k. That’s an even better deal.”

What is truly happening here is the beginning of fear. The investor’s original conviction wasn’t based on the fundamental value of the asset; it was based on the upward momentum. Now that the momentum is downward, the conviction evaporates. The desire to buy at $80k was a lie they told themselves when they felt safe. At $80k, they no longer feel safe.

Part III: The Midway Capitulation ($60k) — The Narrative Shifts

The slide continues. The asset breaks through $80k, tumbles through $70k, and lands heavily at $60k. We are now down 40% from the all-time highs.

At this point, the market landscape is practically unrecognizable compared to the euphoria of the peak. The tourist investors—those who bought at $95k hoping for a quick flip—are deeply underwater and beginning to panic-sell. Crypto Twitter and financial subreddits turn from meme-filled echo chambers of wealth into support groups.

For the investor who moved their goalpost from $80k to $60k, the moment of truth has arrived. Once again, the target has been hit. It is time to deploy capital.

But the paralysis deepens.

At a 40% drawdown, the mainstream media changes its tune entirely. Articles are published declaring the end of the bull cycle. Pundits who previously called for $200k are now quietly deleting old posts and warning of a “prolonged crypto winter.”

The investor is now fighting against Herd Mentality. Humans are social creatures, biologically wired to stick with the safety of the tribe. When the tribe is running toward an asset, it feels safe to join them (FOMO). When the tribe is fleeing an asset, standing your ground and buying feels like a threat to your survival.

The investor rationalizes again:

“The macroeconomic environment is too unstable right now. Inflation is sticky.”

“There are rumors of a major exchange going bankrupt. I can’t risk my money in this environment.”

“Everyone on social media is calling for $30k. Why would I buy at $60k when I can get it at a 70% discount soon?”

The goalpost moves one final time. “$30k to $40k. That is the historical support. That is the ultimate bottom. If it hits that, I will sell my car to buy.”

Part IV: The Depths of Despair ($30k) — Blood in the Streets

The capitulation arrives. A massive liquidation cascade occurs. A major crypto entity collapses under the weight of its own leverage. The market flashes red, and Bitcoin plunges to $30,000. It is a 70% drawdown from the peak.

This is what legendary investor Baron Rothschild referred to when he famously said, “The time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own.”

The investor has finally gotten the ultimate dip. The $30,000 price tag they dreamed about when the asset was at $60k is flashing on their screen. But they do not press the buy button.

Why? Because fear has completely taken over.

At $30,000, the narrative isn’t “Bitcoin is cheap.” The narrative is “Bitcoin is dead.” Regulatory bodies are circling like vultures. Major politicians are calling for bans. Retail investors are posting screenshots of their ruined life savings. The sentiment is a toxic sludge of anger, depression, and despair.

To buy at this exact moment requires an investor to do something completely unnatural: to step into a burning building while everyone else is screaming and running out.

The investor, who has been tracking this asset all the way down from $100k, is now crippled by Recency Bias and Loss Aversion.

Recency Bias: The brain gives disproportionate weight to recent events. Because the asset has done nothing but crash for months, the brain assumes it will continue to crash forever. The investor no longer sees a bounce; they see a straight line down to zero.

Loss Aversion: Behavioral economics, pioneered by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, proves that the psychological pain of losing money is twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining it. At $30k, the fear of the asset dropping to $10k completely overrides the logic that a bounce back to $100k would yield a 300% return.

The investor is completely paralyzed. They convinced themselves they wanted lower prices, but what they really wanted was certainty. At the bottom of a bear market, certainty does not exist. There is only risk, fear, and blood. And so, the investor waits for the mythical “bottom” to be confirmed.

They wait, and they wait, until the price quietly climbs to $40k, then $50k, and eventually back to $80k... at which point, the FOMO returns, and they buy in just in time for the next top.

Part V: The Behavioral Psychology of Market Cycles

To break this cycle, one must step out of the emotional arena and look at the biological mechanisms driving this behavior. The stock and crypto markets are massive, globally connected engines fueled entirely by the collective human psyche.

1. The Dopamine Trap

When you watch a line go up on a chart, your brain releases dopamine. It is the same neurological pathway activated by gambling or drug use. You feel brilliant. You feel validated. When the line goes down, cortisol (the stress hormone) floods your system. You feel panicked, threatened, and physically ill. Expecting yourself to make rational, long-term mathematical decisions while your brain is marinating in cortisol is a fool’s errand.

2. The Illusion of Control

We love to think we can outsmart the market. We draw lines on charts, follow moving averages, and read macroeconomic reports, believing that if we just gather enough data, we can predict the exact bottom. But markets are irrational. They can remain irrational much longer than you can remain solvent. The belief that you can perfectly time your entry at $30k is an illusion of control.

3. The “Wait and See” Fallacy

The human mind hates cognitive dissonance. When you want to buy an asset, but you are terrified it might drop further, your brain compromises by creating the “wait and see” strategy. “Let’s wait for the dust to settle.”

The problem with waiting for the dust to settle is that by the time clarity returns to the market, the opportunity is already gone. The best investments are always made when the future looks the most murky. As investor Howard Marks points out, you cannot buy what is popular and expect to do well; you must buy what is hated. And buying what is hated is deeply uncomfortable.

Part VI: The Antidote — Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA)

If our brains are hardwired to fail us in volatile markets, what is the solution? How do we conquer the phantom floor? How do we ensure that we are actually buying when there is mass blood in the streets, instead of cowering on the sidelines?

The answer is Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA).

Dollar Cost Averaging is the practice of investing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the asset’s price. Whether Bitcoin is at $100k, $80k, $60k, or $30k, you buy a predetermined amount (e.g., $100 every Monday, or $500 on the 1st of every month).

On the surface, it sounds boring. It lacks the thrill of a perfectly timed “all-in” trade. But underneath its mundane exterior, DCA is a psychological superpower.

Why DCA is the Ultimate Weapon Against Fear:

1. It Automates Courage

When the price hits $30k, and the news is telling you the world is ending, you do not have to muster the emotional strength to log into your brokerage and hit the buy button. The system does it for you. You have outsourced your courage to an algorithm. By removing the decision-making process, you remove the fear.

2. It Eliminates the Need to Predict the Future

DCA accepts a fundamental truth: You do not know where the bottom is, and neither does anyone else. By buying continuously on the way down, you guarantee that you will purchase near the bottom. You will also buy near the top, but over time, your average purchase price will smooth out, shielding you from extreme volatility.

3. It Reframes Volatility as an Opportunity

When you are a lump-sum investor, a 50% market crash is a tragedy. When you are a DCA investor, a 50% market crash is a gift. Because you are buying a fixed dollar amount, lower prices mean your money buys more of the asset.

If you invest $1,000 at $100k, you get 0.01 BTC.

If the price drops to $50k and you invest another $1,000, you get 0.02 BTC. The crash is mathematically working in your favor, accelerating your accumulation. This fundamental shift in perspective turns fear into quiet satisfaction.

4. It Protects You From Your Own Arrogance

Just as DCA stops you from panicking at the bottom, it stops you from over-leveraging at the top. It enforces discipline. It prevents you from taking out a second mortgage to buy at $100k because you are restricted to your scheduled, sustainable allocation.

Part VII: Navigating the Blood in the Streets (A Practical Guide)

Understanding the moral of the story is one thing; executing it is another. If you want to successfully DCA during extreme market downturns, you must build a robust framework.

Step 1: Establish Your Conviction Before the Crash

You cannot DCA into an asset you do not understand. If you buy a speculative meme coin or a fundamentally flawed tech stock just because it is down 80%, DCAing will just slowly drain your wealth to zero. You must have unshakeable conviction in the long-term viability of the asset. Read the whitepapers, study the network effects, and understand the macroeconomic use case. Your conviction must be built in the light so it can sustain you in the dark.

Step 2: Determine a Sustainable Amount

The amount you DCA must be money you genuinely do not need for the next 3 to 5 years. If you are investing your rent money, you will be forced to sell at the bottom when an emergency arises. Pick a number that you can comfortably lose without losing sleep. It is better to DCA $50 a week consistently for four years than to DCA $500 a week and be forced to abort the mission after two months.

Step 3: Automate, Automate, Automate

Do not rely on manual execution. Almost every major exchange and brokerage offers automated recurring buys. Set it up so the money leaves your bank account the day after your paycheck arrives. Treat it like a utility bill—a non-negotiable expense for your future self.

Step 4: Disconnect from the Noise

When the market is bleeding, the financial media ecosystem thrives on generating panic. Anger and fear drive clicks, views, and engagement. Once your automated DCA is set up, log out of Crypto Twitter. Delete the portfolio tracking apps from your phone’s home screen. Stop checking the price every four hours. The machine is working; let it work in silence.

Part VIII: Historical Context — The Echoes of Previous Cycles

To solidify the power of this moral, we only need to look back at recent history. The cryptocurrency market is famous for its brutal four-year cycles, offering perfect case studies of this psychological phenomenon.

The 2017-2018 Cycle

Bitcoin surged to nearly $20,000 in December 2017. The world lost its collective mind. Cries to “buy the dip” echoed as it fell to $15k, then $10k. But when the long, grueling winter set in and Bitcoin touched $3,100 in late 2018, the silence was deafening. The media declared crypto a failed experiment. Those who DCA’d through the $3k-$4k range in 2018 and 2019 looked like fools to their peers—until 2021, when they emerged as millionaires.

The 2021-2022 Cycle

Bitcoin hit $69,000 in November 2021. As inflation soared and the Federal Reserve rapidly hiked interest rates, the crypto market collapsed. Terra Luna disintegrated. Celsius went bankrupt. FTX imploded. By November 2022, Bitcoin was hovering around $15,500.

Where were the people who begged to buy Bitcoin at $20k when it was at $60k? They were nowhere to be found. They were busy posting about how it was going to zero. Yet, the emotionless DCA investor who bought $100 every week throughout the terrifying winter of 2022 drastically lowered their cost basis, positioning themselves perfectly for the inevitable recovery.

History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes. The asset changes, the prices change, the catalysts change, but human psychology remains entirely constant.

Final Thoughts: Mastering the Inner Game

Investing is not a test of intelligence; it is a test of temperament.

The market does not care about your theoretical plans. It does not care that you wanted to buy at $80k, or $60k, or $30k. It exists only to transfer wealth from the impatient and the fearful to the patient and the disciplined.

When you find yourself wishing for a market crash so you can buy at a discount, recognize that you are setting a trap for yourself. You are assuming you will be a lion when the crash comes, but without a systematic plan, you will likely be a deer caught in the headlights.

The next time the market plummets—and it will—do not rely on your gut. Do not try to catch the exact bottom, and do not listen to the chorus of doomsayers predicting the end of the financial system.

Instead, remember the paradox of the $100k buyer who vanished at $30k. Recognize that mass blood in the streets is not a signal to run; it is the environment in which generational wealth is seeded.

Remove the emotion. Automate your strategy. Step away from the screens. Simply Dollar Cost Average, and let time do the heavy lifting.

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