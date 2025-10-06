As autumn 2025 sets in, Bitcoin is no longer making headlines with the same explosive frenzy as in the past. Instead, it is accomplishing something far more significant: it is consolidating, with quiet and relentless strength, above the monumental psychological threshold of $100,000. This phase, far from being a peak, is akin to the construction of a new foundation, a base plate poured not by speculators seeking quick gains, but by the pillars of global finance and the architects of tomorrow’s monetary policy. The next wave, one that could redefine the very notion of value, will not be fueled by retail FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), but by a series of tectonic shifts in Washington, on Wall Street, and within global central banks. Two American bills, the “CLARITY Act” and the “BITCOIN Act,” are not mere regulations; they are the starting gun for the greatest race for institutional adoption in history.