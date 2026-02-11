The cryptocurrency market is an unforgiving ecosystem where absolute euphoria can give way, in a matter of weeks, to icy pessimism. If you are reading these lines with a sense of anxiety while looking at your portfolio, know that this emotion is perfectly valid and shared by millions of investors worldwide. The reality of financial markets, however, demands that we put emotion aside and face the facts.

The undisputed King, Bitcoin (BTC), has literally plummeted. We are talking about a staggering 50% drop from its last All-Time High, which had propelled the asset to around $125,000. This correction is anything but negligible; it shakes the very foundations of the bullish convictions built during the last cycle.

But here is the raw truth that many refuse to see: the fall could be even more devastating if Bitcoin has indeed entered a structural “bear market,” similar to the crypto winters of 2018 or 2022. Although BTC has enjoyed a brief pause, driven by a slight return to the green in ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) flows, a new bearish leg is not only possible but technically probable. And if it materializes, it could brutally drag BTC back down to $38,000.

Welcome to the “Maximum Pain Scenario.” It is time for a complete, uncompromising Bitcoin Price Update grounded in real data.

1. The Return of the Downtrend: Anatomy of a Freefall

Hope springs eternal, as they say. For several days, investors believed in a lull when the Bitcoin price managed to somewhat stabilize around the psychological threshold of $70,000. On social media and in armchair analyses, the word “bottom” began to be whispered.

However, markets do not care about our hopes. The sellers (the bears) quickly regained control of operations. Selling pressure intensified, and the BTC price immediately punished this excess optimism with a brutal 3% drop in the space of 24 hours.