It is completely understandable to feel an immense sense of relief looking at your screens today. After six long and grueling weeks of uninterrupted decline, where every attempted bounce seemed immediately crushed by relentless selling pressure, Bitcoin (BTC) is finally closing its week in the green. For many investors, this green candle acts as a breath of fresh air, a signal that the worst might be behind us. In a market as volatile as cryptocurrencies, hope is often the last thing tethering us to our convictions.

However, with this Bitcoin Price Update, my role is not to lull you with illusions, but to ground you in the reality of the data and the market, brutal as it may be. If we take the time to scratch beneath the surface of this apparent weekly “victory,” the picture that emerges is far from idyllic. Between alarming technical indicators, massive resistances holding firm, and a global macroeconomic context that darkens by the day, the king of crypto is currently on borrowed time.

In this comprehensive analysis, I will dissect Bitcoin’s price action on the weekly and 4-hour (4H) timeframes, understand the impact of current geopolitical tremors, and analyze why Ethereum’s (ETH) position is sending us contradictory signals. Brace yourself: the storm may not be over yet.

1. The Macroeconomic Vise: The Weight of Geopolitical Tensions

The cryptocurrency market does not operate in a vacuum. Although Bitcoin was originally designed as a decentralized currency decoupled from the traditional financial system, the reality of the current market is quite different. Today, BTC is a fully-fledged financial asset, highly sensitive to global macroeconomics.

Currently, Bitcoin’s price remains severely under pressure due to the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These conflicts are not limited to human and political tragedies; they create shockwaves that directly hit the portfolios of investors worldwide.

The Domino Effect: Oil, Inflation, and Interest Rates