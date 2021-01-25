Bitcoin’s Bull Run Is Not Over Yet, but All Will Depend on the $29K Zone Now

The Bitcoin Bull Run that we have been experiencing since the beginning of October 2020 seems to be disturbing the powerful people at the head of the current monetary and financial system. As long as the price of Bitcoin remained around $10K, we rarely heard the powerful people of the current system calling for stricter regulation of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin was of little interest to them. In the first part of 2020, we also never heard Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, say that Bitcoin was mainly used for illegal activities.

The fact that the price of Bitcoin exceeded $40K at the beginning of 2021 clearly changed the situation. Bitcoin is once again becoming an enemy that must be defeated. Since the beginning of the year, attacks against Bitcoin have multiplied.

At last week's Reuters Next conference, Christine Lagarde openly attacked Bitcoin with an outdated cliché:

“Bitcoin is a highly speculative asset, which has conducted some funny business and some interesting and totally reprehensible money laundering activity.”

A few days later, it was the turn of Janet Yellen, soon to become Secretary of the Treasury in the United States, to attack Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, saying that stricter regulation should be put in place as soon as possible.

Unlucky for these two people who hold important positions in the current system, Chainalysis released its 2021 Crypto Crime Report at the same time. In his annual report, Chainalysis has just estimated that 10 billion dollars had been used for illegal purposes in 2020 in the cryptocurrency world. This is a reduction of half compared to 2019.

It represents only 0.34% of all transactions in 2020 in the cryptocurrency world.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 billion dollars are used in the current system every year for illegal activities. So I’m sorry to disappoint Janet and Christine, but if they want to tackle the problem of money laundering and the financing of illegal activities, they have to look at the U.S. dollar and the Euro. Obviously, they won’t.

Then we have had the classic attacks that Tether is not backed by anything at all. Many Bitcoin opponents like to explain that the Bitcoin price increases simply because of the artificially inflated market cap of Tether. Again, this is used to develop a FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) feeling in the market.

All these attacks are false but remain in the minds of the general public.

And in the mid of the week, a report of a critical flaw in Bitcoin’s source code has made headlines. This added to the FUD sentiment and caused the price of Bitcoin to drop below $30K to as low as $28.8K before a rebound occurred. Currently, the price of Bitcoin is still hovering around $31.2K.

This famous bug that made the headlines was not a bug at all. Two blocks of the Bitcoin Blockchain were mined simultaneously. As a result, a reorganization of the Bitcoin Blockchain took place. This is something provided for in the Bitcoin source code. It is nothing out of the ordinary. The famous bug that would have caused a double-spending does not exist.

The problem with all these attacks and criticisms is that it remains engraved in the minds of the general public. These powerful people of the current system can manipulate the greatest number with some false information, whereas it takes us a long time to explain that this is just a piece of cake.

As Bitcoiners, however, it is part of our daily work to make as many people as possible understand what Bitcoin really is.

Currently, the Bitcoin market is in the midst of uncertainty about the price evolution in the coming days and weeks. Bitcoin price is struggling to rise above $33K again. A more significant drop could occur in the coming days. The Bitcoin Bull Run is still not over, but everything will depend on the $29K zone from now on.

The map of unspent Bitcoins offered by Whalemap allows us to see that moderate support is between $28.7K and $29.3K:

Whales will try to defend this support. However, if the Bitcoin price were to break this support this week, we would probably move towards a bigger correction by switching back to a Bear Market. A drop to around $23K would be more than likely. This $23K area is another support.

Finally, the strongest support on the Whalemap chart is around $19.3K. The Whales will do everything they can to defend this support. As you can see, there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment.

Until we know more about what Bitcoin will reserve for us for the end of January 2021, I suggest you think about something else than the price of Bitcoin by reading these articles:

