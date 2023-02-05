While the price of Bitcoin was offering us a Bullish January with a +39% increase, the best January for the price of Bitcoin since 2013, Bitcoin's opponents continued to denigrate it relentlessly.

That's how the announcements of Bitcoin's death reached the number of 471. I'll have to update my graph showing the number of Bitcoin death announcements I presented to you in mid-January 2023 already:

But I think I'll hold off on this update because it's obvious that the powerful people in the current system will continue to relentlessly attack Bitcoin in the months and years to come.

If you understand the why of Bitcoin, you know as well as I do why these powerful people are relentlessly attacking Bitcoin. The fear of seeing a fairer system for all emerge is not unrelated, but even greater is the fear of seeing the people take back the power over money. Because that's what Bitcoin allows you to do. Bitcoin is all about power, not just money.

Bitcoin is there to give everyone power over the fruits of their labor. Bitcoin is independent of governments and central banks. Bitcoin is a true unit of wealth.

Governments and central banks don't want you to take back control, because they would lose the source of their power. So everything must be done to get an anti-Bitcoin narrative across.

You know this anti-Bitcoin narrative as well as I do: “Bitcoin is only used for money laundering,” “Bitcoin is an enemy of the environment,” “Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme,” ...

Precisely, it is via this far from a new angle of attack that the latest announcement of the death of Bitcoin listed was launched. An article in the Cincinnati Enquirer blames Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as follows:

“The seemingly limitless innovations that are springing out of information technology have created enormous opportunities for all kinds of predatory behavior uninhibited by social regulation. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contestants in this competition. Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme. It's the IT version of what Bernie Madoff did in a mutual fund fraud in New York City in the 1980s and '90s, which was the greatest Ponzi scheme of all time - until now.”

While we can only agree with the part about Bernie Madoff, the attack on Bitcoin will join the ranks of nonsense uttered against the digital king. In a few years, those who remember this type of attack will say that these so-called journalists were just pushing the narrative of the powerful people of the current system.

That is what it is all about.

These journalists live in the Western world and fail to see that Bitcoin is already a success for millions of people around the world. While these people live in their Western comfort zone and falsely criticize Bitcoin, others have already made Bitcoin their plan A.

Where do these people live? In emerging countries where corrupt leaders are causing hyperinflation of the local currency and constantly censoring them to avoid losing their power.

To see this, you have to make the effort to see beyond your quiet life in America, Canada, Australia, or Europe. Not easy for some, but it is an absolute necessity to understand why Bitcoin is already positively impacting millions of lives. But also why these people cannot afford to see the Bitcoin revolution fail.

Take Nigeria, for example.

The government is doing everything possible to ban the use of cash to promote the adoption of its CBDC, the eNaira.

An eNaira that Nigerians do not want. Nigerians have already chosen the digital currency they want to protect the fruits of their labor. That digital currency is Bitcoin. No wonder then that the price of Bitcoin is already over $35K in Nigeria. The reason is simple: the demand for it is immense. The scarcity of Bitcoin does the rest.

Let's take Lebanon as an example.

The Lebanese banking system has collapsed due to the corruption of the country's politicians and bankers for decades. Bitcoin has been seen for several years as the only solution to protect against the abuse of corrupt leaders in Lebanon. Some people have even started Bitcoin mining successfully in Lebanon. This clearly shows you that when the flaws of the current system affect you directly, it is Bitcoin that you will eventually turn to protect your future.

Let's take Vietnam as an example.

Vietnam is one of the countries with one of the highest adoption rates of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the world. You may be wondering why. Well, simply because Bitcoin gives Vietnamese people direct access to basic banking services. Only 30% of Vietnamese have a bank account. Bitcoin provides them with a concrete answer. This is one of the 5 reasons why Bitcoin sets this for the developing world that I talk about in my book “The Truth About Bitcoin”:

Bank the Unbanked

Protecting individuals from Censorship

Protecting individuals from the Confiscation of the Fruits of their Labor

A Hedge against Inflation and Uncertainty

Giving the Same Opportunities to Everyone

Here, we are clearly in the first case. Bitcoin helps to bank the unbanked.

I'll stop here, but I could also tell you about the concrete and positive impacts of Bitcoin in other emerging countries: Turkey, Philippines, Ukraine, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Thailand, Russia, and Argentina, ...

Each time, the same reason for the success of Bitcoin. Individuals who are confronted with the flaws of the current system today. This pushes them to look for concrete solutions that work. And that's where Bitcoin comes in naturally.

This is the same thing I'm explaining to you. Before you can understand why Bitcoin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, you need to understand how the current system is flawed and not fixable. Many people in the West are struggling to understand that the debt-based system we live in will eventually collapse and that this will also negatively impact their lives. The day they understand this, they will move towards Bitcoin as a unit of wealth that will protect them from this collapse.

What is most fascinating is to read journalists, investors, and economists questioning the future of Bitcoin, arguing that the resurgence of the U.S. dollar in 2022 has killed a reason to buy Bitcoin. Others say that Bitcoin has not played its role as an inflation hedge. Others tell you that Bitcoin has not performed as digital gold.

These Westerners simply refuse to see that the bigger value proposition is already a huge success in the rest of the world. Bitcoin is helping millions of people in developing economies where financial freedom is threatened by corrupt leaders. Bitcoin is helping those who need it most to protect the fruits of their labor from hyperinflation and censorship.

In short, the Bitcoin revolution is already a huge success. And this is true whether the price is $20K or $69K as it was in November 2021. Bitcoin is playing the role it is supposed to play. All you have to do to convince yourself of this is to look beyond the comfort of the Western world.

Once you make that effort (but can you?), you'll understand where your interest lies with Bitcoin.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: