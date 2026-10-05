For one Bitcoin investor, $87,000 is where the next rally begins.

For another, it is where a miserable investment finally ends.

They are looking at the same price. They are imagining completely different futures.

The first sees a launchpad toward $100,000. The second sees a chance to close the position, get the money back, and stop checking the chart over breakfast.

That collision is a useful way to think about Bitcoin’s latest struggle.

Early on October 5, Bitcoin approached $86,950 before giving back roughly $1,000, remaining below the late-September high near $87,400. An earlier rally during the week had reversed after reaching about $85,500. The recovery was attracting buyers, but successive advances were failing to establish a new high.

It is tempting to explain all of this with one word: resistance.

Draw a horizontal line. Point to the rejection. Wait for another attempt.

But a line on a chart cannot tell you why someone sold, whether the next buyer will return, or how much supply might appear if the price rises another thousand dollars.

The interesting story lives inside those decisions.

A recovery can look like the beginning of a bull market to the buyer and the end of an ordeal to the seller.

Both can act rationally. And for a while, neither has to move the price very far.

The investor who stopped dreaming

Imagine someone buying Bitcoin at $86,000 because they believe a much bigger move is coming.

Then the price falls. Weeks pass. The position stays underwater.

At first, they defend the purchase. They read more research, repeat the long-term thesis, and remind themselves that volatility is normal.

Eventually, the internal conversation changes.

“I think this could change my life” becomes “I would be happy just to get my money back.”

Nothing about Bitcoin’s issuance schedule changed. The investor’s appetite for another six months of uncertainty did.

When the price approaches their entry again, they have a decision to make. A small gain may feel more valuable than a large hypothetical gain that requires another year of waiting.

That is how a recovery can awaken supply.

An investor who refused to sell at a steep loss may become willing to sell at break-even. A holder who did not need cash last month may need it now. A fund that endured a drawdown may use the rebound to reduce an oversized position.

These are possible motives, not a verified account of the people selling this week.

But they explain why “the news is improving” and “the price keeps stalling” can coexist.

The market can recover faster than the confidence of the people who own it.

A rally creates some of the selling it has to overcome

We often discuss demand and supply as though they arrive independently.

Buyers appear. Sellers stand in their way. Eventually, the stronger side wins.

In practice, the price itself changes both sides.

A rising Bitcoin price can attract a momentum buyer. It can also persuade a longtime holder to take profits. The very move that makes the chart more attractive makes selling more attractive to someone else.

Consider three hypothetical owners.