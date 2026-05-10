Bitcoin's $126,000 Moonshot: The Ultimate Bull Trap or the Greatest Entry of 2026?
As BTC pushes past $80,000, we dive into the “Golden Ratio” reality check and the institutional surge that could redefine the market.
The world of cryptocurrency never sleeps, and Bitcoin, its undisputed sovereign, has just reminded us why it captivates as much as it terrifies. After months of doubt and a purge that drove prices toward a local bottom in February, BTC has found its pulse again. A staggering 40% rally from that low has propelled the king of cryptos beyond the symbolic $80,000 mark.
Yet, the atmosphere on social media isn’t quite at a “fireworks” level yet. Why? Because a specter is haunting the charts: the 350-day Moving Average. For some, this is nothing more than a “dead cat bounce” within a lingering bear market. For others, it is the necessary accumulation phase before shattering the glass ceiling to reach the cycle’s ultimate target: $126,000.
Let’s dive into the mechanics of this paradoxical momentum.
I. The ETF Illusion: Analyzing the Inflow Reality
Since the approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs, the investment landscape has shifted fundamentally. It is no longer just “cypherpunks” or retail degens pushing the price; it’s the titans of traditional finance.