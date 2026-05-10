The world of cryptocurrency never sleeps, and Bitcoin, its undisputed sovereign, has just reminded us why it captivates as much as it terrifies. After months of doubt and a purge that drove prices toward a local bottom in February, BTC has found its pulse again. A staggering 40% rally from that low has propelled the king of cryptos beyond the symbolic $80,000 mark.

Yet, the atmosphere on social media isn’t quite at a “fireworks” level yet. Why? Because a specter is haunting the charts: the 350-day Moving Average. For some, this is nothing more than a “dead cat bounce” within a lingering bear market. For others, it is the necessary accumulation phase before shattering the glass ceiling to reach the cycle’s ultimate target: $126,000.

Let’s dive into the mechanics of this paradoxical momentum.

I. The ETF Illusion: Analyzing the Inflow Reality

Since the approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs, the investment landscape has shifted fundamentally. It is no longer just “cypherpunks” or retail degens pushing the price; it’s the titans of traditional finance.

Six Weeks of Green, but a Lack of Conviction