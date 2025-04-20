With Bitcoin, you always have to be careful what you wish for.

Let's take the example of the mass adoption of Bitcoin, which everyone imagines will have to pass through the Nation-States to accelerate adoption by the general public.

Below is a chart showing the Nation-States with the most BTC at any given moment:

You have to be very careful what you wish for.

When Bitcoin becomes a reserve asset, and why not the global reserve asset, at least three things will happen:

Bitcoin will have more legitimacy. Institutional demand will explode. We will witness a massive on-ramping of capital.

These three things are obviously on the positive side. Most people focus on the positive side without even looking at the other side, the negative side, because there's always a negative side, as you well know.

With global reserve asset status comes more regulation. And potentially even more restrictive regulations for individuals seeking to achieve self-sovereignty with Bitcoin.

This is where a major problem arises: this type of restrictive regulation is likely to make Bitcoin's self-custody more difficult.

You can already imagine the terms that will be used by countries to limit, or even prohibit, the ability of individuals to own Bitcoin in self-custody mode:

“Bitcoin is a national security issue”.

“We need to control systemic risk.”

“We must implement anti-money laundering policies”.

These terms are far from exhaustive. You can imagine many more.

Without the general public even realizing it, it will then be almost impossible to store Bitcoin in self-custody mode, as this will be considered dangerous, and governments will pretend to protect you. Custodial KYC then becomes the best practice encouraged by governments, who find in it the means to resume their roles as intermediaries between the people and Bitcoin. Ownership of Bitcoin shifts from individuals to institutions.

That's what's at stake in the years to come.

Greater adoption of Bitcoin does not necessarily mean greater freedom for the people. It could well be the opposite if we're not all careful.

Of course, these risks can be addressed if everyone is already aware of them. So we need to make sure we protect the very core of what makes the Bitcoin revolution so valuable:

OWNERSHIP WITHOUT CONDITIONS OR PERMISSION.

The possibility of every individual achieving self-sovereignty through the Bitcoin revolution.

Seeing Bitcoin achieve reserve asset status will be an important milestone, but the Bitcoin revolution won't triumph in being big. The Bitcoin revolution will only triumph by remaining a tool of sovereignty for everyone.

It's easy to applaud the adoption of Bitcoin by the powerful, but remember that defending freedom in the broadest sense of the term is much more difficult. More difficult means more valuable.

Don't confuse the two any longer, and save the true signal of the Bitcoin revolution for the future.