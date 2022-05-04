Bitcoin is a weapon of peace that will end world wars.

If you haven't read this in one of my articles, I'm sure you've already read such an assertion in other articles or books touting Bitcoin as a means to foster peace in the world of the future.

Many people are skeptical when they read this assertion. When I say this to people around me, they often think I am a utopian. So I will try to clarify what I am saying in what follows.

The first thing you have to understand is that there are no miracle anti-war solutions. So Bitcoin cannot be one.