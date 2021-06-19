Bitcoin Whales Get Bigger Over Time – Why Having Complete Confidence in Bitcoin Is Key

Image: Adobe Stock

For new entrants to the Bitcoin world, the bullish rally that began in October 2020 with the price of Bitcoin around $10K never seemed to end. When Bitcoin saw its price almost reach $65K in April 2021, these new entrants thought that $100K would be reached almost linearly.

They had heard time and time again about the volatility of Bitcoin's price, but it didn't bother them because it had always been on the rise since they entered the market.

And then, everything changed in May 2021. These new entrants experienced the first Bitcoin price crash in their history with the king of digital currency. Many panicked and sold at a loss. This is the reaction of the majority of new entrants who bought Bitcoin only to get rich.

While some panicked, Bitcoin Whales accumulated 90,000 more BTC

These people did not understand that Bitcoin is all about power.

This is normal as it takes time to reach this level of trust in the Bitcoin revolution. It takes constant learning to open one's eyes to the ugly truth of the current system, but also to the fact that the success of Bitcoin in the future is inevitable.

While thousands of novice investors were struggling to take advantage of a Bitcoin price of around $30K, a certain class of investors was taking advantage of it to accumulate more and more BTC.

These investors are the so-called Whales. They are HODLers who own at least 100 BTC. The analysis company Santiment has just published a tweet that clearly shows us why these Whales keep getting bigger over time:

In the last 25 days, addresses with between 100 BTC and 10,000 BTC have managed to accumulate 90,000 more BTC!

These Whales now hold 9.11 million BTC which is the equivalent of $355 billion at the current Bitcoin price of $39K. These Whales hold almost 49% of all the BTC in circulation.

Bitcoin is an accumulation game. To participate, you must develop complete confidence in Bitcoin

With each crash in the price of Bitcoin, the attitude of these Whales is the same. They accumulate more BTC. They understand that the long-term success of Bitcoin is inevitable. Under these conditions, Bitcoin will be an accumulation game for them in the years to come.

Their absolute confidence in the future success of Bitcoin allows them to strengthen their positions at every opportunity.

At your level, you should take a cue from their strategy. You can't take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution in the years to come by letting your emotions get the better of you. What will make the difference is your confidence in the Bitcoin revolution.

The goal is still the same in my opinion. Learn more about Bitcoin and the economy every day so you can make the best decisions for your future regarding money. If you get into this virtuous circle, you will adopt the following pattern: Learn, Buy, HODL, Repeat.

Final Thoughts

As Seneca said, whose mindset can help you become a true Bitcoiner, we are the product of our habits. By turning this pattern into a great habit in your life, you will be able to take full advantage of Bitcoin.

You will increase the amount of BTC you own over time. Without even realizing it, you'll surpass 1 BTC in ownership in the years to come. It may seem difficult or even impossible today, but it's by taking it one step at a time that all great successes are built.

With Bitcoin, it's the same. It's up to you to be inspired by the systematic accumulation strategy followed by these Whales, but also by all Bitcoiners.

