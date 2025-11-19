The cryptocurrency market is traversing a major turbulence zone. As Bitcoin slips below critical psychological thresholds, erasing recent gains and sowing doubt among retail investors, a voice rises above the ambient noise. Arthur Hayes, the legendary co-founder of BitMEX and a respected macroeconomic essayist, offers a radically different reading of the situation.

According to him, the drop is not due to a loss of interest but to a ruthless mechanism linked to dollar liquidity. A deep dive into a thesis that announces a Bitcoin at $80,000 before a historic explosion towards $250,000.

The Illusion of Correlation: Bitcoin as the Canary in the Coal Mine

For the past few days, trading screens have been tinted red. Bitcoin has dropped by more than 10%, struggling to maintain its upward trajectory, even though 2025 promised to be the year of institutional maturity. For the average observer, this decline is incomprehensible. The news is good, the US administration seems more favorable than ever to digital assets, and yet, the price is collapsing.

This is where Arthur Hayes comes in. For the former BitMEX boss, looking at Bitcoin charts without monitoring US monetary policy is a fundamental error. His thesis is clear: Bitcoin is not an asset correlated to the Nasdaq or a simple high-beta tech stock. It is the ultimate barometer of global fiat liquidity.