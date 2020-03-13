Bitcoin under $5K, it is sale season!

This day of March 12, 2020 will remain forever engraved in the annals of Bitcoin. In fact, this week will be forever etched in the annals of all financial markets.

In a climate of total uncertainty, with the increasingly rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world, or the oil crisis, the financial markets have lost several years of gains in just a few days.

On March 11, 2020, Donald Trump finally chose to make announcements. In order to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, Donald Trump decided to ban flights to the United States from Europe.

These announcements of Donald Trump caused panic on all financial markets on March 12, 2020.

While everything seems to indicate that we are at the start of a new major economic crisis, a majority of people began to panic. Everyone is looking for maximum cash.

In fact, all liquid markets are being impacted.

The equity markets in the first place, of course. But even gold lost more than 3% yesterday, even though gold has been known for centuries to be a safe haven in times of crisis.

In this context, Bitcoin, which is a liquid market, has lost a lot. Its price went from $7,600 to less than $4K in just a few hours. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is now around $5K. But the next few hours promise to be chaotic.

Now, the big question is this:

How far will this Bitcoin purge go?

Personally, I have the feeling that we are not far from a low point. The least believers in Bitcoin have surrendered in the last few days.

Bitcoin may go to $3.5K or $3K, but it won’t go much lower I think.

The people remaining in the Bitcoin market are probably Bitcoiners who will hold their position no matter what it costs them. I’m one of those people.

I’ve chosen to take advantage of this drop in Bitcoin price to strengthen my position in Bitcoin. For me, this drop is like a sales season. This is an excellent opportunity to accumulate even more Bitcoin.

Remember, it’s when everyone is panicking that you have to be greedy.

And I think everyone is panicking right now. I’ll leave you to draw the right conclusion…

To better understand everything that is going on right now, I suggest you read the following stories: