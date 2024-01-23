If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen slightly in the last few hours to around $40K. For those who understand the why of Bitcoin and those who have been in the market long enough, this type of micro-correction is nothing to be alarmed about.

We've seen it before, and we'll see it again!

Panic only affects those who make the mistake of placing too much importance on the pricing of Bitcoin in weak money like the US dollar. If this is your case, there's no doubt that you have reason to panic.

Just a few days ago, the price of Bitcoin was $48K, and now it's just under $40K:

However, this is not the time to panic. It would be best if you never panicked when it comes to investing. You have to be in control of your emotions, whatever happens. No FOMO, No Fud, just smart decisions based on logic.

With Bitcoin, this is even more essential, and even easier in my opinion. Of course, this requires an understanding of what Bitcoin is all about.