With his all-in Bitcoin strategy based on massive debt, Michael J. Saylor has paved the way for many other companies around the world that have now followed suit. Bitcoin recently reached a new all-time high, surpassing $112K, and corporate interest in Bitcoin continues unabated. Quite the contrary!

More and more companies are getting involved, fearing they will miss out on The Next Big Thing. Time will tell if this strategy is the right one, as only the future can be the judge. In the meantime, some, such as Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered, note that this trend could pose significant risks for companies that follow Strategy's lead by adding Bitcoin to their treasuries.

I will explain all this in detail below.

Tether has been warned: the American financial giants are entering the stablecoin race.