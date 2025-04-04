Over the years, Bitcoin has become a universal currency that everyone - apart from the skeptics who still have vested interests in the current system - recognizes as such. For entrepreneurs working with customers and freelancers all over the world, Bitcoin is the perfect solution for expanding their business.

Discover the story of Misha, a videographer from Moscow now based in Dubai. With clients all over the world, but also a family living in Russia who are cut off from financial networks like SWIFT, Misha immediately realized that Bitcoin was the answer to her problem:

“Bitcoin lets me pay freelancers quickly and support my family back home.”

Misha's business is dependent on publishers and retouchers located in other countries. Misha needs a fast, reliable solution to pay them instantly as soon as their work is completed. With Bitcoin, Misha can send instant payments. No bank delays, no worries about juggling different currencies.

For Russia's digital workers, Bitcoin has become vital since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, SWIFT transfers to Russia have been blocked. Misha's team of freelancers had difficulty getting paid. Bitcoin made this possible despite Western sanctions targeting Russia.

Misha also appreciates Bitcoin beyond his work. Bitcoin helps Misha support his family in Russia. Before, Misha relied on travelers to carry cash between Dubai and Moscow. Now, Misha sends Bitcoin instantly, whenever they need it.

Misha's story is far from unique and reflects a profound change: people who are forced to travel across borders are increasingly turning to Bitcoin. For example, one of Misha's friends moved from Russia to Israel but couldn't easily transfer her savings.

Russian citizens cannot take out more than $10K from their country. Moreover, carrying cash is far from safe in Russia. Instead, she used Bitcoin. She stored her savings in a wallet installed on her smartphone and was able to leave Russia easily and seamlessly with her savings.

The power of Bitcoin becomes fully apparent with these examples. Bitcoin works wherever you are, whatever the political situation in your country or your destination country, whatever the situation with your bank, whatever the situation at the borders, or whatever the global geopolitical situation.

For Misha and many others, Bitcoin is more than just a business, it's the best way to stay connected and in control of the fruits of your labor. Bitcoin offers financial freedom to all those who need it. It allows individuals to take power and support their families as they see fit, without obeying the yoke of autocrats or the powerful at the head of the current system.

Bitcoin is simply something that works and meets the growing needs of millions of people around the world. No need for banks and no need for authorization, just convenience to meet real needs. That's what Bitcoin is today, and that's how Bitcoin will continue to change millions of lives in the future.

