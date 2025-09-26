The hum of the fluorescent lights is your workday’s soundtrack. It’s 7 PM on a Thursday, and you’re still at your desk, massaging your temples, the ghost of a spreadsheet seared onto your retinas. This is your 50th hour this week. You’ve put in the time, exceeded your targets, and swallowed every corporate platitude about being a “team player.” Next week, you have a performance review, a carefully choreographed dance where you will humbly beg your boss for a 3% raise, hoping it’s enough to outpace the price of milk and gas.

It feels like a victory when you get it. A small, hollow victory, but a victory nonetheless. You allow yourself a brief moment of pride before the cold reality sets in. That 3% raise, the reward for a year of your life, was erased before it ever hit your bank account. It was canceled out by a man you’ve never met, in a room you’ll never enter, making a decision you had no say in.

While you were grinding away for an extra $2,000 a year, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, stood at a podium and, with a few carefully chosen words, authorized the creation of trillions of dollars from thin air. Between 2020 and 2022, the U.S. M2 money supply swelled by over 30%. In 24 months, the institution charged with maintaining the stability of your currency printed nearly a third of all dollars that had ever existed.

The industrial revolution had its oil and steel barons; the AI revolution has its barons of silicon and the cloud.