Bitcoin: The Unsubscribe Button.
The subscription to the current system can be canceled. The unsubscribe button is waiting. You just have to have the courage to click it.
The hum of the fluorescent lights is your workday’s soundtrack. It’s 7 PM on a Thursday, and you’re still at your desk, massaging your temples, the ghost of a spreadsheet seared onto your retinas. This is your 50th hour this week. You’ve put in the time, exceeded your targets, and swallowed every corporate platitude about being a “team player.” Next week, you have a performance review, a carefully choreographed dance where you will humbly beg your boss for a 3% raise, hoping it’s enough to outpace the price of milk and gas.
It feels like a victory when you get it. A small, hollow victory, but a victory nonetheless. You allow yourself a brief moment of pride before the cold reality sets in. That 3% raise, the reward for a year of your life, was erased before it ever hit your bank account. It was canceled out by a man you’ve never met, in a room you’ll never enter, making a decision you had no say in.
While you were grinding away for an extra $2,000 a year, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, stood at a podium and, with a few carefully chosen words, authorized the creation of trillions of dollars from thin air. Between 2020 and 2022, the U.S. M2 money supply swelled by over 30%. In 24 months, the institution charged with maintaining the stability of your currency printed nearly a third of all dollars that had ever existed.
The Great AI Illusion: An Investigation into an Economic Engine Running on Empty.
The industrial revolution had its oil and steel barons; the AI revolution has its barons of silicon and the cloud.
