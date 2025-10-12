In the heart of Washington, a bold legislative proposal, championed by Senator Cynthia Lummis, could redefine the future of Bitcoin—not as a mere speculative asset, but as an everyday currency. By aiming to exempt small transactions from taxes, this initiative, directly inspired by a call from visionary Jack Dorsey, does more than solve a fiscal puzzle. It lays the groundwork for a financial paradigm shift. It issues a competitive challenge to global economic powers, particularly Europe and France, which are lagging on the regulatory front.

The Dorsey Spark, the Lummis Fire: 24 Hours That Shook the Cryptosphere

The history of great technological leaps is often a series of discrete events whose significance only becomes clear in hindsight. Last week, such a sequence unfolded in less than 24 hours on the American political-digital stage. It all began with a seemingly simple stance taken by Jack Dorsey. The founder of Twitter (now X) and the payment company Square (now Block) advocated on his own social network for a radical idea: tax exemption for daily payments made in Bitcoin.

This was no idle wish. Dorsey’s statement was strategically timed with the rollout of a major new feature within Square, now allowing millions of merchants to natively accept Bitcoin payments. In doing so, he pointed directly to the main obstacle to the mass adoption of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange: fiscal friction. For the average citizen, the idea of using a fraction of a Bitcoin to buy a coffee or pay for groceries clashes with a daunting administrative reality. Every transaction, no matter how small, is considered a disposal of an asset, forcing the user to calculate a potential taxable capital gain. For an individual who acquired their bitcoins several years ago when their value was negligible, this calculation becomes a veritable nightmare, turning every purchase into a potential tax filing event.

Jack Dorsey’s call found an almost immediate and powerful echo in the U.S. Senate. Cynthia Lummis, a senator from Wyoming, is no stranger to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. A leading figure for pro-innovation regulation, she is already known for authoring the “GENIUS Act” on stablecoins and for having advised the Trump administration on the audacious idea of creating a strategic BTC reserve for the nation. Responding directly to Dorsey, she first hinted that a solution was already in the works. Less than 24 hours later, words turned into action: bill S.2207 was officially filed, marking a spectacular acceleration of the legislative process.

Anatomy of a Revolutionary Bill

Bill S.2207, if passed, would not be a mere technical adjustment, but a profound overhaul of the American tax approach to digital assets. Let’s analyze its key provisions:

Exemption for Small Transactions: The core of the proposal is to exempt transactions under $300 from any capital gains tax. In practical terms, this means that paying for a meal at a restaurant, filling up the gas tank, or buying a book with Bitcoin would no longer constitute a taxable event. This measure would eliminate the major psychological and administrative hurdle that currently hinders its use for everyday expenses. An Annual Cap to Target Daily Use: To prevent this tax break from being exploited for large-scale tax avoidance, the law includes an annual cap of $5,000 in exemptions. This intelligent safeguard shows that the goal is not to allow the tax-free liquidation of significant assets, but rather to encourage micro-payments and test the integration of Bitcoin into the real economy. The Symmetry of Risk: Deduction of Losses: The proposal aims to treat cryptocurrencies as mature investments. It would allow losses realized on cryptocurrency investments to be deducted from gains made on other asset classes. This is a common-sense measure that brings regulatory parity with stocks and bonds, acknowledging the inherent volatility of this new asset class and providing investors with more conventional risk management tools. Clarity for the Pillars of the Network: Miners and Stakers: The text proposes to tax income from mining (creating bitcoins) and staking (validating transactions on other blockchains) only at the time of their conversion into fiat currency (dollar, euro, etc.). Currently, a legal gray area exists: is this income taxable upon its creation or only when it’s sold? This clarification would drastically simplify accounting for those who secure the networks and encourage them to hold their rewards in crypto-assets, thereby strengthening the robustness and decentralization of the ecosystems. Legitimization Through Philanthropy: By making cryptocurrency donations eligible for the same tax deductions as traditional donations, the law would send a strong signal of legitimacy. It would recognize Bitcoin and its counterparts as a fully-fledged form of wealth and open up a massive new funding channel for charitable organizations, incentivizing long-term holders to donate their appreciated assets directly rather than having to sell them first.

Finally, the bill comes with a “re-evaluation clause” for 2035. This long-term vision offers a decade of regulatory stability, an essential timeframe for businesses and individuals to invest and innovate with confidence. It also demonstrates a pragmatic approach, recognizing that the world of digital assets is constantly evolving and that a reassessment will be necessary to adapt the legislation to future realities.

The Global Race for Innovation: Are Europe and France Just Spectators?

With this proposal, the United States is not starting from scratch. It is drawing inspiration from and seeking to surpass models already in place. Countries like Germany, which completely exempts capital gains on bitcoins held for more than a year, or Switzerland, with its pragmatic case-by-case approach, are already ahead in attracting capital and talent. The Lummis proposal, however, is unique in that it focuses less on long-term investment (”HODLing”) and more on transactional use.

This regulatory offensive places other major economic powers, notably France, in an uncomfortable position. In France, the tax regime is one of the strictest: the slightest conversion of a crypto-asset into fiat currency, a good, or a service is taxable from the very first euro of capital gain. This approach, while fiscally rigorous, is a considerable brake on adoption and innovation. While the United States debates a highway for Bitcoin payments, France maintains a road littered with administrative obstacles. The American initiative could, and should, serve as an electric shock for French and European lawmakers, forcing them to question their attractiveness in the global economic competition of tomorrow.

Bitcoin: The Reconciliation of Gold and the Dollar

Beyond taxation, this debate revives a fundamental question: what is the true nature of Bitcoin? Is it “digital gold,” a simple store of value meant to be hoarded? Or is it a currency, a medium of exchange destined to circulate? The Lummis bill suggests the answer is: both, simultaneously.

The argument that a store of value cannot be a currency is based on a recent historical anomaly. Since the end of the gold standard in 1971, the world has been living in a schizophrenic financial system: gold plays the role of the ultimate store of value, disconnected from the real economy, while the U.S. dollar serves as the world’s reserve currency without being backed by a tangible asset. This separation has allowed governments to free themselves from the constraints of a finite monetary base, giving them the power to create money ex nihilo to finance their policies.

While this flexibility has undeniably supported spectacular economic growth for decades, it has also created structural imbalances whose full extent we are only just beginning to grasp. The explosion of public and private debt, the emergence of “systemic” banks too big to fail, inflation that has become difficult to control, and a growing disconnect between labor income and capital returns are all symptoms of a system running on fumes.

Bitcoin offers a radical alternative by reuniting the two functions. Like gold, it has an intrinsic and incorruptible scarcity, with a total supply capped at 21 million units. It represents a return to the idea of a sound monetary standard. But unlike gold, it was designed for the digital age. It requires no trusted third party, no clearinghouse to be exchanged. It allows for global, near-instantaneous, low-cost transactions with a level of privacy that the traditional banking system cannot offer.

By tackling fiscal friction, Cynthia Lummis’s proposal is therefore not just a technical measure. It is a major political act aimed at unlocking Bitcoin’s transactional potential. It seeks to build a bridge between its status as a store of value, already widely adopted by institutions (MicroStrategy, Tesla) and even nations (El Salvador), and its calling to become a truly global currency. It is the recognition that “digital gold” can also be “digital cash.” The debate opening in the U.S. Senate is much more than a discussion about tax percentages; it is a reflection on the future of money itself. And the rest of the world would be wise to listen closely.

