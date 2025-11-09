The euphoria already feels like a distant memory. Just a few weeks ago, the crypto ecosystem could only talk about one thing: the imminent breach, and subsequent consolidation, of the absolute psychological threshold of $100,000. This figure, more than just a price, represented the consecration of Bitcoin as a mature asset class, the dawn of a “super-cycle” driven by unprecedented institutional adoption. Today, Bitcoin has not only failed to hold this level but has violently nosedived below it, leaving behind a market plagued by doubt and a fractured technical landscape.

This brutal fall, fueled by a toxic cocktail of persistent geopolitical tensions and growing macroeconomic uncertainties, forcefully reopens a debate we thought was obsolete: the four-year cycle. Are we, as some long-term operators who are beginning to distribute their holdings, at the imminent end of this bull run?

The optimistic thesis argued that this cycle was different. And it is, but perhaps not in the way we had hoped. The massive arrival of institutional players, via spot Bitcoin ETFs, was supposed to create a perpetual demand floor, a “buying wall” capable of absorbing any correction. However, as we will see, this wall is cracking. Institutions, far from supporting the price in its time of turmoil, appear to be the first to jump ship.

As Bitcoin fights for survival above critical levels, the question is no longer “When $150K?” but rather, “Can the $80K floor hold?” This is an analysis of a storm that may just be beginning.

