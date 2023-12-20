Bitcoin Spot ETFs: The Final Countdown Is on. Only 3 Weeks to Go Before the SEC’s Final Decision.
Whatever the SEC's decision, be prepared for a massive impact on the Bitcoin market.
Gary “Security” Gensler's SEC will have to rule very soon on Ark Invest & 21Shares' spot market-based Bitcoin ETF application. The deadline is January 10, 2024.
Let's be clear, all signals are green for approval to finally take place.
You may wonder why I'm so optimistic. After all, it's been so many times that Gary and the SEC have done the trick of post…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.